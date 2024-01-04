PKP PLK. Artur Szumisz resigned as the president of Trakcja. He gave two reasons

#PKP #PLK #Artur #Szumisz #resigned #president #Trakcja #gave #reasons

On Thursday, Artur Szumisz resigned from the position of president of the management board of Trakcja. This is a company controlled by PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe.

The Management Board of Trakcja SA announced in a stock exchange announcement that on Thursday the company received from President Artur Szumisz “a declaration of resignation from the position of Member of the Management Board – President of the Management Board of the Company with effect from January 4, 2024”. “The reason for resignation is the fulfillment of the mission and new professional plans,” we read.

Artur Szumisz has held this position since October 2022.

Therefore, the supervisory board entrusted the duties of the president of the management board of Trakcja SA to Andrzej Kozera.

Trakcja SA – as we read on the PKP PLK website – is one of the largest companies operating in the railway, tram and road infrastructure construction sector in Poland. In July 2022, PKP PLK took over most of the shares in Trakcja. PKP PLK’s share in the total number of votes is 82.75%.

Who is Artur Szumisz?

Artur Szumisz has over 20 years of experience in managerial positions in project-managed production and construction companies – we read on the Trakcja website.

Since 2015, he has been associated with the PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe SA Group, where he served as a member of the management board, economic and financial director, and then as president of the management board in the subsidiary Pomorskie Przedsiębiorstwo Mechaniczno-Torowe sp. z o. o.

Szumisz completed third-cycle doctoral studies at the University of Gdańsk, Faculty of Management, Department of Accounting. A graduate of postgraduate studies at the Faculty of Civil Engineering of the Warsaw University of Technology, studies in the field of “Management of infrastructure projects in railway construction”.

