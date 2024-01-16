Planas commitments: a working group on insurance dysfunctions, EHE vaccine and keeping the harvest green

#Planas #commitments #working #group #insurance #dysfunctions #EHE #vaccine #keeping #harvest #green

The Sectoral Conference on Agriculture and Rural Development, chaired by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, has agreed to distribute 45,841,750.93 euros among the autonomous communities for wine promotion programs in third country markets for the 2025. At the same time, Planas has announced that a working group will be created to evaluate the dysfunctions due to the new insurance lines, that they are working on a vaccine for EHE and that the Food Chain Observatory will meet in February to speed up the publication of agreed value chain studies

The minister has also addressed the 7 points that the counselors of the sector raised in the face-to-face meeting held in Madrid on December 19 and on which the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food is following up.

Thus, with respect to agricultural insurance, it has announced the creation of a working group to evaluate the dysfunctions due to the new lines of insurance and to analyze the climate impact evaluation studies. He also mentioned the recent approval of the Agrarian Insurance Plan for this year and that it has a budget allocation of 284.5 million euros. The minister referred to the efforts of this Government that has been gradually increasing the budget compared to the 211 million euros budgeted in 2018.

THE HARVEST WILL BE KEPT GREEN IF NECESSARY AND THE VALUE CHAIN ​​STUDIES WILL BE EXPEDITED

Regarding animal health, the minister has confirmed that this week a meeting of general directors will be held to exchange points of view, in which an assessment will be made of the first year of the Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD). EHE), “just as I committed to you,” he noted. He has reported that at the beginning of this year the plans for the different animal diseases were published and that they are a “perfect guide for the autonomous communities”, with which the different plans have been agreed. The ministry is working with laboratories to develop a vaccine for EHE, currently not available.

The extension of the VAT reduction on basic foods to 0%, as well as that of olive oil and pasta to 5%, will be in force until June 30. Furthermore, as a result of parliamentary agreements and on the occasion of the validation of royal decree-law 8/2023, the Government will lower the VAT on olive oil to 0%, because, the minister explained, it is a product that is “sensitive for the majority of Spanish families.”

In relation to the CAP, the minister recalled that in the 2023 campaign many flexibilities have been applied to benefit farmers and ranchers affected by the drought, among them, the extension of the entry into force of the digital notebook, which will play a role key in the digitalization of the sector.

In addition, he stressed that the Food Chain Observatory will meet in February to expedite the publication of the agreed value chain studies.

The potential of the wine sector was another of the demands raised in December by the autonomous communities. Luis Planas has stressed that the ministry will maintain the potential of the wine sector, with the extension of vineyard planting rights until 2045 and that, through the Wine Sector Intervention (ISV) the harvest will be kept green in case be necessary.

Finally, regarding environmental issues, he explained that “we are in the consolidation phase of the CAP”, which has meant a very important change for farmers and ranchers and in a context that is also very complicated due to the consequences of the war in Ukraine. which had an impact on the agricultural sector, which is why the Government enabled extraordinary aid, also due to the drought, to support farmers and ranchers for 1,380 million euros.

He has insisted that at this time the sector needs messages of certainty and stability and that the Government is working to solve the problems of farmers and ranchers.