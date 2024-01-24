Plane passengers wake up in the wrong country, numbering in the thousands

#Plane #passengers #wake #wrong #country #numbering #thousands

The passengers on this plane had bad luck. He woke up from sleep but arrived in the wrong country. Why could this happen?

Citing CNN, Wednesday (24/1/2024), the error in the planes’ destination was the result of Hurricane Isha. Apart from wrong directions, dozens of flights in western Europe were canceled or diverted.

Usually flights are the quickest way to get from A to B for long journeys. But for those traveling to and from Ireland as well as the UK, flying has become an odyssey.

Airports in Ireland and the UK were particularly hard hit by the storm, with wind gusts of up to 90 mph ripping through runways.

Many westbound planes were diverted to safer landings on the European continent. They often have already flown to their destination before failing to land.

Kevin Cullinane, head of communications group, operator of Dublin Airport, said Ryanair was particularly affected because, because it is based in Dublin, 166 inbound and outbound flights were canceled on Sunday.

The airport also experienced 36 flight diversions and 34 go-arounds, with planes aborting landings and deciding to ‘turn around’ to try again.

The plane failed to land (Photo: CNN)

The figures explain the extraordinary scenes that occurred as planes attempted to complete their flights to and from Ireland.

A Ryanair flight from Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands, to Dublin successfully reached the Irish capital, before turning around and diverting to Bordeaux, France, without attempting to land.

Quadruple flight time

Another Ryanair flight, FR555, was supposed to make a quick flight from Manchester to Dublin. After circling nearby in a holding pattern, the plane attempted to land in Dublin but turned around and diverted to Paris Beauvais.

A flight that normally only takes half an hour becomes two and a half hours.

Another Manchester-Dublin flight shuttled between the UK and Ireland for more than three hours, appearing to circle but never landing in Dublin.

It attempted to land in Belfast (where the plane circled) and circled over Glasgow before landing in Liverpool, 31 miles away from the departure airport.

The third aircraft, FR816, which was due to make a one-hour flight from Shannon to Edinburgh, flew as far as Scotland and then diverted to Cologne, Germany.

This plane also experienced quite serious delays. It was supposed to leave Dublin at 15.35, but only arrived in Cologne around midnight.

A Lufthansa flight from Munich to Dublin was forced to turn around and return to Munich.

Cork, in Ireland, had 13 cancellations on Sunday, as well as six diversions and there were seven rounds.

Britain was also hit hard. There were more than 100 flights turned around at airports in Britain, according to NATS, Britain’s air traffic control operator.

