Planet Earth: Biosphere Supporting Life in the Solar System

Sumber: Tropical Forests Are An Ideal Habitat for Wide Array of Wildlife Species | intechopen.com

The biosphere is the part of the planet that functions to support life. The biosphere includes all living things that live in the lithosphere, atmosphere and hydrosphere. The biosphere is a global ecosystem consisting of living organisms (biota) and non-living factors (abiotic) that provide energy and nutrients. The biosphere is a narrow zone on a planet’s surface where land, water, and air bond to support life.

The Earth’s biosphere is a very important planetary life support system. Without the biosphere, life on Earth would not be possible. Earth’s biosphere is also one of the things that differentiates Earth from other planets in the solar system. Earth’s biosphere shows that Earth is a habitable planet and has extraordinary biodiversity.

What is Earth’s Biosphere and How Was It Formed?

The earth’s biosphere is the part of the earth where living things exist. Earth’s biosphere includes all living things that live in the lithosphere, atmosphere, and hydrosphere. The lithosphere is the outermost solid layer of the earth consisting of rocks and soil. The atmosphere is a layer of gas that surrounds the earth and protects it from solar radiation. The hydrosphere is all the water on earth, both on the surface and underground.

Earth’s biosphere is a global ecosystem consisting of living organisms (biota) and nonliving factors (abiotic) that provide them with energy and nutrients. Biota is all living things on earth, including animals, plants, fungi and microorganisms. Abiotic are all non-living factors that affect biota, such as light, temperature, humidity, wind, pressure, and chemistry.

The Earth’s biosphere is a narrow zone on the Earth’s surface where land, water, and air bond to support life. The Earth’s biosphere is about 20 km thick, from the ocean floor to the ozone layer in the atmosphere. The Earth’s biosphere has an area of ​​around 510 million km2, which is equivalent to 100 times the area of ​​Indonesia.

Earth’s biosphere has existed for about 3.5 billion years. The first life formations of the Earth’s biosphere, called prokaryotes, survived without oxygen. Ancient prokaryotes included single-cell organisms such as bacteria and archaea. Some prokaryotes develop unique chemical processes. They are able to use sunlight to make simple sugars and oxygen from water and carbon dioxide, a process called photosynthesis. These photosynthetic organisms were so numerous that they changed the Earth’s biosphere. Over time, Earth’s atmosphere developed a mixture of oxygen and other gases that could support new forms of life.

Life in the Earth’s biosphere continues to evolve and adapt to its surrounding environment. The life of the Earth’s biosphere experienced several important events, such as:

– The emergence of eukaryotes, organisms that have a cell nucleus and organelles, about 2 billion years ago.

– The emergence of multicellular organisms, organisms consisting of many cells working together, about 1.5 billion years ago.