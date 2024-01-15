Planets are celestial bodies that revolve around the Sun. Following are their characteristics, characteristics and formation processes

#Planets #celestial #bodies #revolve #Sun #characteristics #characteristics #formation #processes

PARBOABOA – Planets are celestial bodies that orbit around the Sun, have sufficient mass for gravity, so they have a hydrostatic equilibrium (almost spherical) shape.

Quoting from the book entitled Earth and the Solar System by Nurfitra Yanto, S.Pd., M.Pd (2023), a planet is a celestial body that orbits the sun in the solar system.

The existence of planets in the universe is very important in supporting life on Earth.

Please note, that planets also have a gravitational attraction that is much greater than any object that is nearby.

Currently, there are eight planets circulating in the solar system, namely Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. Each planet has its own characteristics and uniqueness.

To understand it better, below we will present information regarding the meaning of planets, complete with their characteristics and characteristics.

What are Planets?

Understanding Planets (Photo: World Atlas)

The word “planet” comes from the Greek word “planetai”. The word means “wanderer”.

Behind this name, it turns out that there is a planet in a non-fixed star.

Launching from the official page Sciencenasagov.complanets are celestial bodies that orbit the Sun.

Planets move in orbits around the Sun in the same direction.

The reason the Sun is the center of the solar system surrounded by eight planets is because of gravity and natural formation processes that occur in the nebula from which it originates.

This nebula began to shrink and contract due to the gravitational force that formed the Sun at the center of the nebula.

Meanwhile, the remaining material in the nebula combines and forms smaller objects called planetesimals.

These planetesimals then grow and merge into planets that revolve around the Sun.

The time required for one complete rotation of a planet around the Sun depends greatly on the path distance and speed of the planet on its journey towards the Sun.

The greater the orbital distance of a planet, the longer it takes for one circulation cycle.

The trajectory of planetary movements is generally oval or elliptical.

Apart from that, this trajectory only forms small angles or inclinations to the ecliptic plane.

There are special terms used to describe the movement of a planet, including rotation and revolution.

A planetary revolution occurs when the planet makes one complete revolution around the sun.

In this process, the planet takes one full orbit around the Sun.

Planetary orbits are regular and repetitive paths that planets have around other celestial bodies.

In contrast, planetary revolution is the time it takes for a planet to orbit the sun once.

Meanwhile, quoting from the book Fundamentals of Physics by David Halliday and Robert Resnick (2010), the rotation time of a planet is the time it takes to revolve around its own axis.

Each time a rotation occurs, it counts as one rotation cycle.

This process gives the planet its tilt and creates variations in the length of days and nights on the planet’s surface.

Characteristics of the Planets

In general, there are various characteristics of planets, namely as follows:

Planets orbit around a star or remnant of a star.

The planet rotates on its own axis, resulting in rotational movement.

Planets also undergo revolutions, namely journeys around the sun.

In order to overcome the pressure of the rigid body, the planet has sufficient mass, which forms a hydrostatic equilibrium or almost spherical shape.

However, the planet’s mass is not so large that it does not create thermonuclear fusion.

In addition, planets perform environmental cleanup by clearing their orbits so that they are not occupied by other large celestial objects other than their own satellites, avoiding potential collisions.

Almost every planet has an atmosphere, with the exception of Mercury.

All planets also have magnetic fields.

All planets have natural satellites, except Mercury and Venus.

The diameter of the planet is generally more than 800 km.

Planetary Characteristics

Each planet has different characteristics, including:

Mercury

Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun, at a distance of about 58 million kilometers.

Mercury’s rotation time is very slow, taking 59 days, while its revolution time is only 88 days.

The temperature on the side facing the Sun can reach 430 degrees Celsius, while on the side facing away from it it can reach -180 degrees Celsius.

Mercury is the smallest planet in the solar system with a diameter of approximately 4,879 kilometers.

Venus

Venus is about 108 million kilometers from the Sun.

This planet has a very slow rotation, with 243 days for one rotation, longer than its revolution time of only 225 days.

Venus has an average temperature of around 462 degrees Celsius.

Venus’ interesting characteristics include its yellowish-white color, counterclockwise rotation, and composition similar to Earth.

Earth

Earth is about 150 million kilometers from the Sun.

The Earth’s rotation time is 24 hours, which influences the day and night cycle, while its revolution time is 365 days, which determines the calendar year.

The average temperature on the Earth’s surface is about 15 degrees Celsius, but regional variations are large.

Earth is the only planet known to harbor life, and has an atmospheric composition that supports life.

Mars

Mars is approximately 218.54 million kilometers from the Sun.

Mars has a rotation time of 25 hours and a revolution time of 687 days.

This planet is known as the “Red Planet” because of its reddish color.

Mars has two natural satellites, Phobos and Deimos.

Jupiter

Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system and is approximately 776.43 million kilometers from the Sun.

This planet has a very fast rotation time, only 10 hours, and its revolution time is 11 years.

Jupiter has an average surface temperature of around -108.15 degrees Celsius.

One of Jupiter’s main characteristics is the presence of many natural satellites (79) and rings.

Saturn

Saturn is about 1.4 billion kilometers from the Sun.

Saturn’s rotation time is 11 hours, while its revolution time is 29 years.

Saturn is known for the large rings of ice that surround it.

This planet has 62 natural satellites, including Titan and Rhea.

Uranus

Uranus is about 2.9 billion kilometers from the Sun.

Uranus’ rotation time is 17 hours and its revolution time is very long, reaching 84 years.

This planet has an average surface temperature of around -224.15 degrees Celsius.

Uranus has 27 natural satellites and vertically oriented rings.

Neptune

Neptune is the most distant planet in the solar system, located about 4.4 billion kilometers from the Sun.

Neptune’s rotation time is 16 hours, while its revolution time is 165 years.

This planet is blue and has 14 natural satellites and rings. Neptune also has the longest revolution time in the solar system.

Planet Formation Process

Quoted from the book Planets and Satellites by Viyanti (2021), it is not yet known for certain how the process of planet formation occurs.

But there are several theories put forward about it.

The following are the most famous theories regarding the process of planet formation, namely:

1. Laplace and Kant’s Nebular Theory

The original idea about the formation of planets and the contents in the solar system came from Laplace and Kant’s Nebula Theory in 1755 which was proposed by Immanuel Kant.

According to Kant, the solar system was formed from a mist or nebula exposed by the rotating Sun.

However, even though this theory was introduced by Kant, there are weaknesses in explaining the characteristics of different planets

2. Theory of Tides

Jeffrey and Jeans proposed that the solar system was formed because a large star passed by and the material from the large star was attracted by the gravitational force of the small star which then became a planet.

3. Planetesimal Theory

Thomas Chamberlain and Moulton popularized the Planetesimal Theory, which states that planets form because large, incandescent stars release their material.

This material is then attracted by the surrounding stars and eventually gathers to form planets.

4. Teori Big Bang

Stephen Hawking proposed the Big Bang Theory, he explained that the solar system was originally formed from large atoms exploding.

As a result of this explosion, material formed to form planets and the sun. This theory is widely accepted by scientists as an explanation of the origins of the solar system.

Thus, information regarding planets is a celestial body that orbits around the Sun, complete with its characteristics and characteristics.

With in-depth understanding, hopefully your insight will increase, OK?