Planets Neptune and Uranus have a different color than expected: “But it was not a conspiracy!”

For years, Neptune (right) was depicted as much bluer than the planet actually is, and in reality looks much more like the green-blue of Uranus (left) — © Oxford University

The planets Neptune and (to a lesser extent) Uranus have a different color in reality than how they have been depicted for decades. This is evident from research by British astronomers.

Since 1989 – when the Voyager 2 spacecraft transmitted images of the planets to Earth – Neptune has been depicted in deep blue and Uranus in green. However, especially in the case of Neptune, the reality appears to be different, a result of an intervention to make the details in the atmosphere of that planet more visible.

“At the time, scientists did something that everyone on Instagram today would have done: they played around with the colors,” says astronomy professor Catherine Heymans from the University of Edinburgh. “They accentuated the blue in the photo of Neptune so that the features in the atmosphere – clouds and wind currents – are clearer. But in reality that planet is very similar to Uranus.”

“There was no conspiracy!”

“It was always known in scientific circles that the color was artificially saturated, and this was always stated with the images at the time. But over the years that nuance has been lost,” says Professor Patrick Irwin of the University of Oxford.

“You have to be crazy to think that an image from astronomy has not been adjusted,” says deputy director Robert Massey of the British Royal Astronomical Society. “That is normal in astronomical research. It also has to be: that’s just how those images are processed so that people can see things in them. So it’s not like there was a plot to deceive the public!”

Reality

However, Professor Irwin and his team have now produced a truer image of Neptune and Uranus, thanks to data from the Hubble Telescope and the European Space Agency’s Very Large Telescope. This shows that both planets have approximately the same green-blue color.

Neptune is slightly bluer, due to a thin haze in its atmosphere. Uranus is slightly greener during the summer and winter on the planet, when one of its poles is turned towards the sun. In spring and autumn the color is slightly bluer again.

