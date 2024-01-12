PLASTIC ART – Ashiko Ratovo creates her own materials

Ashiko Ratovo is preparing for her next exhibition which will take place at the IFM in March

Ashiko Ratovo recently completed her first exhibition at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris, during the month of December. She presented her watercolor paintings entitled “Tsy manan-kialofana”, all created by herself.

The winner of the 2023 Paritana Prize, Ashiko Ratovo, recently successfully concluded her exhibition in Paris, highlighting her project entitled “Tsy manan-kialofana” or “Homeless”. This artistic initiative explores the different forms of refuge that human beings seek throughout their lives, to which they become attached in an intimate way. At the heart of this exhibition, four exceptional paintings were presented, created by the talented hands of Ashiko Ratovo, using her own watercolors.

“By using watercolors, visitors spent more time contemplating the details of the work, encouraging them to question the artist. This is why I created watercolor. And all my works were made from watercolors that I created myself,” she explains. Ashiko Ratovo shares her emotion following the exhibition in Paris, where many visitors were eager to meet her to obtain detailed explanations of each painting.

“Although I am not constantly present during the exhibition, the public has shown keen interest and curiosity by asking me at every opportunity, notably through the H Foundation,” she explains. . Recognition of the Paritana Prize allowed Ashiko Ratovo to further explore her artistic projects, establishing contacts with other international artists who could become her clients for Lokorano. She thus projects herself into the professional world with a multitude of stimulating projects.

Self-taught artist

Since December 2022, Ashiko Ratovo has also launched its new innovative products, the first “Vita malagasy” watercolors, designed from natural ingredients such as honey, natural pigments and wood resin. “Importing watercolors being difficult in our country, I decided to make them myself. After years of research and testing, I managed to find the dosage and quality needed to make them solid. My watercolor works therefore use my own creations,” she explains. Ashiko Ratovo is not only an accomplished artist; she also opened an online store called “Lokorano”, offering her organic watercolor products to other artists.

“This approach aims to offer local artists the opportunity to use organic products,” says Ashiko Ratovo. Note that the exhibition on “Tsy manan-kialofana” will continue at the IFM Analakely from March, being an integral part of the reward she obtained by winning the 2023 Paritana Prize. “For me, the Plastic art is my life. As a self-taught artist, I do nothing but art, be it watercolor painting, sculpture or graffiti,” she finishes.

Nicole Rafalimananjara