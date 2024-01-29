Plastic surgery doctor from Constanța, investigated on the charge that he mutilated three patients he operated on

29.01.2024

Plastic surgery doctor from Constanța, investigated under the accusation that he mutilated three patients he operated on. Photo: Getty Images

A doctor specializing in plastic surgery is being investigated by the Constanta prosecutors under judicial control after he performed three operations as a result of which the patients suffered medical complications and were left with serious and permanent aesthetic problems.

The representatives of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Constanța Court announced on Monday that the prosecutors decided to take the measure of judicial control, for a period of 60 days, for a man investigated for committing the crime of culpable bodily harm.

“In the case, it was held that the defendant HS, a specialist in plastic surgery, performed on 07.01.2021, at a medical facility in the city of Bucharest, surgical interventions of the type “breast reduction with silicone implant” and “abdominoplasty” on the person injured PLD, resulting in serious and permanent medical complications and aesthetic damage. On 03.12.2022, at a medical unit in the city of Constanţa, the defendant performed a “mastopexy” surgical intervention on the injured PI, as a result of which serious and permanent aesthetic damage resulted. On 10.10.2023, at another medical unit in the city of Bucharest, the defendant performed a “mastopexy” surgical intervention on the injured person MMC, as a result of which medical complications and serious and permanent aesthetic damage resulted”, the prosecutors stated , according to News.ro.

They added that on December 29, 2023, to clarify the case, a search was made at the headquarters of a medical clinic in the city of Constanţa where the doctor was working.

“On this occasion, no medical records were identified regarding the injured persons. Two mobile terminals were seized from the defendant, in order to continue the investigations”, said the quoted source.

The investigators also conveyed that during the judicial control the doctor cannot leave the territory of Romania except with the approval of the prosecutor who took this measure.

