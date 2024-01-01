Plastic tax comes into force. What does this mean for us?

#Plastic #tax #force

From today, a plastic tax applies in Poland. The new levy was introduced to limit the use of plastics, which increasingly pollute the environment. However, we can pay more for shopping or takeaway food – from 20 to 25 cents for plastic packaging. Business owners, in turn, will have to ensure proper recycling. Maria Andrzejewska, director of UNEP/GRID-Warszawa, the office of the UN Environment Programme, interviewed by RMF FM journalist Paweł Balinowski, believes that this is a move in the right direction.

The plastic tax enters into force on January 1, 2024. This results from the Act of April 14, 2023 amending the Act on the obligations of entrepreneurs regarding the management of certain waste and on the product fee. The purpose of the changes is to implement into the legal order the provisions of Directive 2019/904 of the EU Council and the European Parliament of June 5, 2019 in connection with reducing the impact of plastic products on the environment.

The main goal is to reduce environmental pollution with plastics and, at the same time, to move away from the use of primary raw materials. As we know, plastics are currently 98 percent are produced from fossil fuels. According to forecasts, the production of plastics is to increase threefold by 2050, and it is already at the level of 400 million tons of plastics per year, which means we would reach approximately one billion tons of plastics in 2050 – explains Maria Andrzejewska, director of UNEP/GRID-Warsaw .

We need to talk about reducing emissions in this industry. One of such directions is the use of recyclate, i.e. secondary raw materials from recycling. This is a very important direction and this concerns the so-called plastic tax. Its main purpose is to mobilize waste recovery. This mainly concerns plastic packaging. On the other hand, it is also about increasing the content of secondary raw materials. The overriding message is that we should limit the amount of packaging and such products in our lives – adds the expert.

The new levy will be borne mainly by consumers. Entrepreneurs will charge them a fee for disposable plastic packaging that they will use in their daily activities.

Importantly, the plastic tax will not only be paid directly for the use of disposable plastic packaging. The introduction of a new levy will increase overall prices because the changes concern the entire process of plastic waste management.

The tax applies mainly to consumers, but entrepreneurs will have to establish recycling standards. The regulations impose, for example, recovery at a specific level, which will be specified in the regulation on the calculation of levels of preparation for reuse and recycling of municipal waste. This requirement will apply to business owners who deal in goods made of plastic. Each year, the entrepreneur will have to achieve a minimum level of collected plastic waste for recycling.

We will all feel it, because it will come out of the consumer’s pocket. But in fact, it will affect industries, businesses and producers. They will be responsible for collecting this material, of course with the organizations they cooperate with. If they fail to meet the obligations and limits imposed by the regulation, they will receive additional penalties. We, as consumers, will pay more because producers pass it on to us, but in any case it has a beneficial effect because they will do everything to collect as much material as possible from the market in order not to pay additional fines – explains Maria Andrzejewska.

The idea is to allow the market to be set in such a way that products that will be produced using recyclate are more price competitive in relation to those products based on primary raw materials. This is a very important element of this entire market game – he adds.

In addition, business owners are to withdraw from use goods such as plastic straws, cutlery, cotton buds, plates and food containers. Violation of the regulations may result in financial penalties ranging from PLN 500 to even PLN 500,000. zloty.

Entrepreneurs will also have to inform consumers about the harmful impact of inappropriate treatment of plastic waste. There may be notices about this in stores.

The payment that entrepreneurs will be obliged to make is determined by three regulations that were published in December in the Journal of Laws:

on fee rates to cover the costs of managing waste generated from single-use plastic products (Regulation of December 9, 2023, item 2686)

on fee rates for single-use plastic products that are packaging (Regulation of December 9, 2023, item 2686)

on product fee rates for individual types of packaging (Regulation of December 9, 2023, item 2683)

According to the regulation, the fee rates “per piece of single-use plastic product constituting packaging” are:

1) PLN 0.20 – for beverage cups, including their lids and lids;

2) PLN 0.25 – in the case of food containers, including containers such as boxes, with or without lids, used to contain food that is:

a) intended for direct consumption, on-site or takeaway,

b) usually consumed directly from the container and

(c) ready for consumption without further processing, such as preparation, cooking or heating

– including containers for fast food or other meals ready for immediate consumption, with the exception of beverage containers, plates and parcels and wrappers containing food.

