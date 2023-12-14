Plastic waste becomes an artistic creation

The day before yesterday, at CGM Analakely, the KoloRaitra association unveiled artistic works made from plastics

This Saturday, the German-Malagasy Analakely Circle hosted the very first plastic fashion show, organized by the KoloKitra association, specializing in the artistic transformation of plastic materials.

Eco-gesture through fashion. In an innovative initiative aimed at transforming waste into artistic expression, the first edition of Plastik Fashion, organized by the KoloKitra association, took place at CGM Analakely the day before yesterday. The fashion show brought together dozens of models presenting creations made from recycled plastics such as pants, dresses, necklaces, bags and many others.

The objective of the KoloKitra association goes beyond the simple aesthetics of fashion. “Our goal is to raise awareness about recycling, recovery and reuse of waste, thus contributing to the preservation of the environment. With the proliferation of plastics in our daily lives, KoloKitra, created in 2021, is committed to grouping together plastic waste,” underlines Mamy Rajaona, member of the KoloKitra association. In addition to fashion shows, the association has implemented educational initiatives, creating plastic balloons to teach children about responsible waste management. “We want to educate children to manage their waste well, to recycle it and to recycle plastics,” she explains.

Promotion

The colorful event also included a competition engaging children to create recycled artwork from plastics. The winner, Tojoniaina Rakotonarivo, aged 22, won first prize with his drawing entitled “Madagascar, Éclat Oublié”, representing a Madagascar invaded by plastic bags.

Plastik Fashion thus emerges as a platform not only to promote artistic creativity, but also to instill ecological values ​​in younger generations through inspiring ambassadors from the recycling competition. The creations of the KoloKitra association are put on sale during exhibitions, serving to raise public awareness of recycling and giving a second life to waste. On this occasion, the association sealed partnerships with public institutions such as IFR Ankadifotsy and Andohalo high school and private companies to fight together against the proliferation of plastic waste.

Nicole Rafalimananjara