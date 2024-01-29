Play announces huge pay rises. New prices from March 1

#Play #announces #huge #pay #rises #prices #March

Play sends to customers of pre-paid offers letters informing about upcoming events changes in price lists. The operator has not yet posted an official announcement on its website, but user kwistas from the Telepolis Forum, who received such a letter from Playa, informed about the upcoming increases.

In the correspondence, Play writes that from March 1, 2024 it’s changing prices for calls, SMS and MMS to national mobile and landline networks. The price increases will apply to all price lists for pre-paid offers: voice and mobile internet, provided under the Play brand.

And so, from March 1, the prices in the price list for basic services will be as follows:

national minute connections voice and video to all national mobile and landline networks – PLN 0.79,

voice and video to all national mobile and landline networks – message SMS to all national mobile and landline networks – PLN 0.79,

to all national mobile and landline networks – message MMS to all national mobile networks – PLN 0.79.

The above rates for calls and messages also include services provided in international roaming within the Euro Zone and from the Euro Zone to Poland.

For comparison – currently the prices for the same services are: per connection – PLN 0.59, for SMS – PLN 0.39 and for MMS – PLN 0.59. The increases are therefore appropriate 20, 40 and 20 groszy. These are not amounts that will go unnoticed in the settlements of Play prepaid customers.

Play is preparing other changes from March

This is not the end of the changes. Play’s letter also states that they will be abolished from March 1, 2024 current maximum cost limits minutes of the call or the entire call to Customer Service numbers. The fee for these calls will be billed as usual for telephone calls in the P4 network.

The current price list assumes that the fee for calling Customer Service numbers is charged as for a domestic voice call to a mobile number in the P4 network, provided that the maximum cost of the call is will not exceed PLN 0.29 (per-second billing) per minute of call and PLN 1.50 regardless of the connection length. Now there will be no more such reservations.

Another change also concerns data transmission fees in international roaming in Zone 1 and Zone 2. In the former, the price per 100 kB will be PLN 3.60and in the second – PLN 4.80 for 100 kB.

Play also informs that from March 1, the rules regarding the amounts and validity of top-ups in the Formula Play na Kartę offer will change, which depending on the top-up amount are:

PLN 5-9 – for outgoing calls 5 days and incoming calls 65 days.

– for outgoing calls 5 days and incoming calls 65 days. PLN 10-24 – for outgoing calls 10 days and incoming calls 70 days,

– for outgoing calls 10 days and incoming calls 70 days, PLN 25-49 – for outgoing calls 30 days and incoming calls 90 days,

– for outgoing calls 30 days and incoming calls 90 days, PLN 50-99 – for outgoing calls 100 days and incoming calls 160 days

– for outgoing calls 100 days and incoming calls 160 days PLN 100-150 – for outgoing calls 150 days and incoming calls 210 days.

Fees remain unchanged cyclical packages with internet packages and calls and SMS/MMS messages Unlimited – depending on the package, they are PLN 30, 35, 40 and 45.

