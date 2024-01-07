Players are adding pistols to Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game very open to modding. Thanks to this, it is possible to get to really interesting pieces. If you happen to be among the group of players who can’t get enough of magic along with non-gunpowder weapons, we have some great news for you. There is a modification available that brings nothing but firearms to this fantasy universe. And what pieces can be reached?

The offer currently includes a rotary machine gun, an M1911 pistol, an AKM assault rifle and several other interesting tools of destruction. They are offered to you in different quality versions, so you can shoot your enemies with both the basic variation and the legendary one with unprecedented efficiency. If you are interested in the modification, you can reach for it here.

