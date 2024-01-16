Players need to get comfortable with not owning games | MovieZine

Says that if consumers can stop buying CDs and DVD movies, they can also stop buying physical games and switch to subscription services instead.

The game publisher Ubisoft has now updated the subscription model for its game service Ubisoft+ and divided it into two different levels.

Ubisoft+ Premium will cost SEK 179 per month and will include all new games released by Ubisoft and in some cases also give the user early access to games as well as their premium versions, monthly rewards and more.

The new Ubisoft+ Classic will instead only be available for PC and offer a collection of selected older Ubisoft games, such as “Far Cry 6” and “Rainbo Six: Siege” and cost approximately SEK 79 per month.

– We looked at consumer behavior and how users interacted with our offer and saw an opportunity for us to develop, says Ubisoft’s subscription manager Philippe Tremblay to Gamesindusty.biz.

According to him, there is a huge opportunity for growth in gaming subscription services. Assuming players change their consumer behavior.

– One of the things we saw is that players are used to, a bit like with DVDs, having and owning their games. It is a consumer shift that needs to happen. They got used to not owning their CD collection or their DVD collection. It’s a change that happened more slowly when it comes to gaming.

