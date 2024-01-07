Players unhappy with changes to gyms in Pokémon GO

#Players #unhappy #gyms #Pokémon

Niantic has proposed a change that will bring Raid Battles into Pokémon GO should improve. The adjustment will be tested in the near future, but for now players are not at all impressed.

In concrete terms, Niantic wants to double the number of available Raid Battles per gym. This would give players a larger and more diverse choice of Raid Battles per gym, making them more likely to find what they are looking for.

In this way they want to make Raid Battles in gyms more attractive. After all, Raid Battles are one of the biggest goodies in Pokémon GO as far as PvE gameplay goes, as they can give you Legendary and Mythical Pokémon, as well as other unique rewards.

Although twice as many available Raid Battles is of course not bad in itself, many players are not impressed by Niantic’s proposal. In fact, many players are angry because Niantic would not address the “real problem”.

What is that real problem? Remote Raids, and more specifically the downgrade that was implemented in March 2023.

Remote Raids are a way for Pokémon GO players to participate in a Raid remotely, making these battles a lot more accessible. However, this feature could also be abused and introduced “unhealthy behavior”, causing Niantic to limit the number of Remote Raids per day. The price of a Remote Raid Pass, which you need to participate, also increased.

Many Pokémon GO players see the limitations surrounding Remote Raids as the original problem and argue that adding additional Raids in gyms does not change this. There are also doubts whether the adjustment will really make players flock to gyms for Raids, as Niantic hopes.

Pokémon GO players seem to prefer to see a buff from Remote Raids than what is currently on the table, but the chance seems small that they will get their way. Niantic has previously defended limiting Remote Raids several times and since nothing has changed since then, it is unlikely that this will happen in the near future.