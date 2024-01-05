Playing with cats and swimming in the Nile.. Anya Taylor-Joy documents her visit to Egypt “video and photos”

#Playing #cats #swimming #Nile. #Anya #TaylorJoy #documents #visit #Egypt #video #photos

International star Anya Taylor-Joy, star of the famous series The Queen’s Gambit, documented her trip to Egypt, during which she visited many Pharaonic places in Luxor and Aswan.

The star of the famous series, which achieved a huge number of views, published snapshots of her visit to Egypt via her personal Instagram account, in which she appeared sitting amidst the Pharaonic civilization in one of the ancient temples during an explanation by one of the tour guides, while she sat and played with the cats inside the temple, and appeared in Another video clip of her swimming in the Nile River, and another video of the moment the sun set on the boat she was staying on in Luxor.

