Playsport – Emil Grădinescu announces the apocalypse at FCSB, because of “coach” Gigi Becali. “It’s a calamity for this club, I don’t think he takes the title.” Video

#Playsport #Emil #Grădinescu #announces #apocalypse #FCSB #coach #Gigi #Becali #calamity #club #dont #takes #title #Video

Emil Grădinescu, the well-known sports commentator, harshly criticized FCSB’s boss, Gigi Becali.

“I know that Gigi Becali in particular is a man of all feats, but in terms of sport he is a calamity for this club. Seriously! It’s a calamity! And even if Steaua has, please FCSB, eight points ahead, I don’t see them taking the title. There are still so many stages in which the boss can destroy everything… I say that Steaua has every chance to lose the title due to the fact that he joins the team”, declared Emil Grădinescu to OrangeSport.

An incendiary dialogue took place between Gigi Becali, the FCSB boss, and Emil Grădinescu. It took place live, immediately after the Oțelul – FCSB match in the Romanian Cup.

FCSB opened the scoring in the 76th minute of the duel in Galați, thanks to Băluță’s superb execution. It looked like the team would get another win in the competition groups, but Dorinel Munteanu’s side restored parity in the 90th minute through Lopez. He resumed with his head into the net the ball centered from a free kick caused by the same Baluță.

Gigi Becali: “I didn’t know who he was, I had heard of Grădinescu”

Immediately after the final whistle, a harsh exchange of words took place between Gigi Becali and Emil Grădinescu. It all started when the journalist reproached the landowner from Pipera for his involvement in the team’s technical-tactical matters, asking him to “stop being a coach”.

Emil Grădinescu was one of the fiercest opponents of this decision and harshly criticized Sebastian Colțescu. The journalist also made a revelation that surprised, especially in this context. He claimed that the referee is a big fan of alcoholic beverages. Since the early hours of the morning…

Gigi Becali was delighted when he heard that Emil Grădinescu proved the truth to those from FCSB. “Well, he is a righteous man. Righteous people revolt when they see injustice. You can not do anything. I’ll read it too, I’ll see. I didn’t know who he was, I had heard of Grădinescu but I didn’t know his face. I know there is a Grădinescu, but if I haven’t seen him for many years, I forget about him,” said the FCSB boss to Fanatik.