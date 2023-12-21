PlayStation 5 passes the 50 million mark sold

#PlayStation #passes #million #mark #sold

Thanks in part to the success of the Belgian computer game ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’, Sony’s PlayStation 5 game console has now been sold more than 50 million times three years after its launch. The Japanese technology and entertainment company Sony announced this.

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) was launched in November 2020, in the midst of the corona pandemic. Production and sales were held back for a long time by global chip shortages and the disruption of supply chains due to the corona measures. But lately, sales have accelerated. “Thanks to the support of PlayStation fans worldwide, the PS5 console has seen strong momentum this year,” Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony’s gaming division, said in a press release.

According to the company, sales were boosted by the launch of a series of popular games, such as ‘Marvel’s Spider-man 2’, ‘EA Sports FC 24’ and also ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’. That game, which was developed by the Ghent studio Larian, was recently named ‘game of the year’ at The Game Awards in Los Angeles.

The PlayStation 5 game console sold 50 million units in 161 weeks, the British newspaper Financial Times calculated. That is a week more than the time it took its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, to complete the same milestone after its launch in 2013.

The PS4 ultimately sold 117 million units over its lifetime. But the best-selling game console of all time remains the PlayStation 2. More than 158 million units were sold.

