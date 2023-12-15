PlayStation 5 Pro reportedly arriving in September 2024 » Vortex

#PlayStation #Pro #reportedly #arriving #September #Vortex

The slimmer PlayStation 5 model has only recently hit the market, but in terms of performance it is still the same console, which of course could not prevent further questions and speculations about the PlayStation 5 Pro version. In recent days, it has been heard from several sources that Sony is indeed working on this improvement and that we might learn something about it in the foreseeable future, especially in terms of specifications. A few days ago, Tom Henderson, who regularly reported on the Pro version in the past, said that Sony was expecting the specifications to be leaked, as they were some of the leading dev kits sent to non-Sony studios. However, he only commented on other people’s information and leaks that he could not confirm them and that he had no idea.

Now comes another well-informed insider, Jeff Grubb, who talked about the PlayStation 5 Pro on his Game Mess podcast, including the official cancellation of The Last of Us Online that we learned about tonight. Grubb said that while he is not the only one talking about it at the moment, he was able to confirm the new model based on his sources and to make matters worse, he even said that it should probably arrive in the market in September 2024. it is not, but according to him Pro offers a lot of possibilities and with them interesting functions. “The big thing that’s going to be supported is their own proprietary DLSS-style solution, where they use their own machine learning for image enhancement, high resolution and frame rate, and they include their own hardware in the PlayStation 5 Pro to do that,” Grubb said, also mentioning hardware acceleration ray tracing, which should see a fundamental improvement in addition to the performance itself. Everything is then discussed in detail by the hardware enthusiasts on the ResetEra forum, who previously based on previous information, mainly from Henderson, put together and gradually update possible unverified specifications.

The Trinity project, as the work on the PlayStation 5 Pro should be called (if it will be called that in the end) was already discussed in connection with the lighter PlayStation 5, and in this case Tom Henderson’s information turned out to be true. In the summer, we also looked at the details of Trinity, which Henderson came up with and claimed that the new console should be almost twice as powerful and offer up to 8K resolution. At that time, he also mentioned the launch on the market next year. For the sake of interest, let’s add that the PlayStation 4 Pro was created under the name “Neo” and the PlayStation VR then “Morpheus”, so the name “Trinity” seems to indicate that Sony really liked the Matrix.