PlayStation 5-re tart az A Tale of Paper

In the fall of 2020, Open House Games’ interesting skill game, A Tale of Paper, was released exclusively for PlayStation 4, which was later made available for PC as well. Now, however, PlayStation 5 players can rub their palms, as it will soon arrive on this platform as well.

In the game, you can control a tiny papier-mâché figure who can take on many shapes thanks to the art of origami. With the help of this, you have to overcome the obstacles in front of you and solve the small and large puzzles. When he becomes a frog, he can jump high, while when he becomes a plane, he glides through the air. He can take a total of seven different forms, each with different advantages and disadvantages.

A Tale of Paper has already proven itself on PC and PlayStation 4, and will be able to do so again on PlayStation 5 sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

GeryG
At the end of 2010, he joined the article writing team of PC Dome, and a few months later he also worked as a news editor. Slowly, 15,000 written materials are attached to his name in the magazine, which puts him at the top of the imaginary podium.

