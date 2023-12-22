PlayStation has launched its biggest sale of the year

Following the example of Steam and other platforms, the PlayStation Store has started a Christmas/holiday sale. In the case of the official PlayStation store, this means over four thousand discounted games. Sony representatives themselves mention on the official PlayStation blog that it is not at all the biggest sale of the current year. The event will run until January 5.

For example, you can find the following games at a discount:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® III – Cross-Gen Bundle za 1 469 Kč
  • Alan Wake 2 for 1,143 CZK
  • God of War Ragnarök za 1,314 Kč
  • Diablo IV – Standard Edition for CZK 1,259
  • Mortal Kombat 1 for CZK 1,079
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for CZK 1,050
  • Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) for 995 CZK
  • NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (PS5) for 925 CZK
  • The Crew Motorfest Standard Editionza 925 Kč
  • Assassin’s Creed® Mirage for CZK 874
  • EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 for 760 CZK
  • Cyberpunk 2077 for 713 CZK
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake for 709 CZK
  • F1 23 for 630 CZK
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 is 528 Kč

You can view the complete offer directly on the PlayStation Store.

