PlayStation hrm se on PC yes. And tm, which term the company didn’t use

The era of certain exclusive games from Sony has come to an end. It’s not as if Sony doesn’t bother to publish such titles, it is slowly replacing certain exclusivity with time exclusivity. The games are primarily released on the PlayStation console, but with time lag, some of them will also be released on the PC, where there are many other applicants for this title.

Now we also have concrete data on sales of PlayStation titles on Steam. She brought us information, a specific internal presentation with the words sales in this popular digital store. Although the data are not completely new, they come from Nor 2023, even so, tell about the summer. The best thing about it is Horizon Zero Dawn (2017), which arrived on Steam as the first major Sony game from the PlayStation 4 generation. In about a year and a half, since the first long series has been available on Steam, 3.3 million have been sold spear.

In summary, God of War from 2018 is then renewed, which arrived on Steam in January 2022. In the two years of its availability, 2.5 million copies were sold every hour. This song, in particular, will motivate the authors of the God of War Ragnarok game, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Considering that the teba dl in Altered Horizon (Forbidden West) was announced for Steam with a release date of 2024, the probability of Ragnarok’s release on PC is quite high.

At this point in Sony’s game sales ebook on Steam, we find Days Gone with 1.7 million copies sold. This game on the home platform sold a whopping 8 million copies, and together with the sales on Steam, it certainly reached (or even surpassed) the 10 million copies sold mark. To this day, in the context of this information, it is still difficult to decide when Sony did not allow the author’s studio to develop a kind of extension.

In fourth place with 1.3 million copies sold is the remastered Spider-Man from 2018, followed by the collection Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves (483 thousand copies), the game’s superhero spin-off Spider-Man: Miles Morales (450 thousand copies) and finally the newest Sackboy. According to leaked data, he managed to sell only 60,000 copies, but we must take into account that all these games with them arrived on Steam just a few thousand years before this information was published. The current values ​​will undoubtedly be you.

As we mentioned, Horizon Forbidden West will arrive on Steam in 2024, and we would really be surprised if it was available for a whole year. For some time now, I have been porting games such as Ghost of Tsushima or The Last of Us Part 2. While the samurai action is nothing new, in the case of The Last of Us Part 2, at least we can refer to the fact that on PC a remake of the first work came out last year, it would be in a rather poor technical condition.