PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup for January announced

We are approaching the halfway point of January and that means we can expect an update for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

Sony has announced again via the PlayStation blog what will be added next week. Listed below:

PlayStation Plus Extra

  • Resident Evil 2 (PS4/PS5)
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Next Level Edition (PS4/PS5)
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5)
  • LEGO City: Undercover (PS4)
  • Just Cause 3 (PS4)
  • Session: Skate Sim (PS4/PS5)
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4)
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS4/PS5)
  • Surviving the Aftermath (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium

  • Rally Cross (PS4/PS5)
  • Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace (PS4/PS5)
  • Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection (PS4)
  • Legend of the House (PS4)
  • Secret of Mana (PS4)

Check out the video below to get an impression of all the games mentioned. The above will be available from January 16.

