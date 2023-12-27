PlayStation Plus games announced for January 2024

#PlayStation #games #announced #January
We are approaching the first month of the new year and then we can of course expect an update for PlayStation Plus. Sony has just announced via the PlayStation Blog which titles are planned for the first month of 2024.
We can expect the following three games next week:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5)
- Evil West (PS4/PS5)
- Nobody Saves the World (PS4/PS5)
As an extra, there is some Warframe content included in the monthly update, the Syrinx Collection package. This package is exclusive to PlayStation Plus subscribers and consists of the following content:
- Syrinx Chest Plate
- Syrinx Shoulder Plates
- Syrinx Leg Plates
- Base Rifle
- Cassowary Pole Arm
- Storm Color Palette
- Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle
- Essential Critical Damage Mod Bundle
- 2x Orokin Catalysts
- 170 Platinum
- 7-Day Affinity Booster
- 7-Day Credit Booster
These games will be added to the PlayStation Plus offering on Tuesday, January 2. This also means that you still have until that day to download the December games, which are: LEGO 2K Drive, PowerWash Simulator and Sable.
