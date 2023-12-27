PlayStation Plus games announced for January 2024

#PlayStation #games #announced #January

We are approaching the first month of the new year and then we can of course expect an update for PlayStation Plus. Sony has just announced via the PlayStation Blog which titles are planned for the first month of 2024.

We can expect the following three games next week:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5)

Evil West (PS4/PS5)

Nobody Saves the World (PS4/PS5)

As an extra, there is some Warframe content included in the monthly update, the Syrinx Collection package. This package is exclusive to PlayStation Plus subscribers and consists of the following content:

Syrinx Chest Plate

Syrinx Shoulder Plates

Syrinx Leg Plates

Base Rifle

Cassowary Pole Arm

Storm Color Palette

Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle

Essential Critical Damage Mod Bundle

2x Orokin Catalysts

170 Platinum

7-Day Affinity Booster

7-Day Credit Booster

These games will be added to the PlayStation Plus offering on Tuesday, January 2. This also means that you still have until that day to download the December games, which are: LEGO 2K Drive, PowerWash Simulator and Sable.

