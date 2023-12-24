PlayStation users will have access to their Discovery series for another 30 months – Gaming – News

#PlayStation #users #access #Discovery #series #months #Gaming #News

Other services offer a better service, for example I once received an email from Apple that they could not renew their license with a Japanese filmmaker, so they were no longer allowed to offer the content.

I was neatly informed that I would retain my access for another 6 months, and then receive my entire purchase amount back as credit. (With another €5 extra for the inconvenience).

I think this is a very good service, because at the time the rules stated that they were not obliged to do this.

What they ‘had in the rules’ doesn’t matter.

Even at that time, it was certainly true that a purchase is really a purchase, and that unless the trader had explicitly and actively informed you prior to the purchase about the limited term and availability of the item you were going to purchase, regardless of what happened in the small letters of additional conditions, could not suddenly deprive or disable the purchased item.

Even then, that would have already been non-conformity, which would mean that you would be entitled to restoration of conformity (ie content available again) or to cancellation and refund. And even under previous revisions of the EU directive on this, it was already the case that the merchant was primarily obliged to make a refund using the original means of payment. So you didn’t have to accept store credit.

This has only become sharper and clearer since the revision of the relevant EU directive for the purchase of goods and services and the establishment of a sister directive specifically for digital content and digital services.

Apple basically just screwed you.

[Reactie gewijzigd door R4gnax op 24 december 2023 01:07]