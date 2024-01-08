PLN 1.6 million won in the lotto in Gdańsk

The ticket was sent using the “random-hit” method, in which the machine selects the numbers that will be on the coupon.

It’s “only” a third-degree win, but the person who sent the lucky ticket at the point at al. Grunwaldzka 82 in Manhattan in Gdańsk, can receive as much as PLN 1,656,917.30 in prizes.

Download the application: Android iPhone Friday’s drawing will certainly be remembered for a long time by those who decided to trust blind fate and sent a ticket in the European Eurojackpot lottery, sold at Lotto points. The numbers drawn were: 11, 30, 32, 45, 47 and 3 and 10, and the sender of the lucky ticket hit the first five of them using the random method. This is a third-degree win, for which PLN 1,656,917.30 was paid in this draw. You still have to pay 10% of this amount. tax.

The winner has nothing to complain about, but no one took the full pot. There’s another draw on Tuesday, in which you can win an astronomical PLN 520 million.

High lotto winnings in Tricity

There are a lot of high lotto winnings in Tricity.

In mid-August 2021, a coupon was sent to Przymorze, the owner of which gained almost PLN 14 million.

Four years ago – also in Gdańsk – someone received over PLN 7 million for correctly selecting all the lotto numbers. In August 2018, the winnings in Gdańsk reached PLN 12 million.

The record win in the Tricity occurred in 2012 in Gdynia, when a lucky person won as much as PLN 33,787,000. PLN 496.10.

10% must be deducted from all winnings above PLN 2,280. tax.

