PLN 185 million for the former investment by Leszek Czarnecki. There’s a deal

– The agreement we have signed brings us closer to the sale of Arkady Wrocławskie, and thus to achieving our strategic goal, which is the disinvestment of the office and retail portfolio – said Andrzej Oślizło, president of the company, quoted in the press release.

Arkady Wrocławskie for sale. There is a preliminary agreement

– We are on our way to achieving it because Arkady Wrocławskie is our last commercial building. We reinvested the funds we obtained from transactions completed so far in dynamic development in the residential segment – added the president.

– The negotiated sales price is slightly different from the book value of the building, which was EUR 42.4 million at the end of September. Funds from this transaction we want to spend on new investments in the residential segment, that allow for higher rates of return. We planned to sign the final contract in several months due to the need to meet several conditions precedent. As previously announced We are closing down the shopping center Arkady Wrocławskie i we aim to close it in the first half of 2024. – added Vice-President Paweł Ruszczak.

The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of August 2025

Arkady Wrocławskie is a commercial and office facility located in Wrocław in the quarter of ul. Powstańców Śląska, ul. Swobodna, ul. Komandorska and ul. Nasypowa. The property includes a 4-story shopping center with a shopping and entertainment area, a 13-story office building and a 1-story underground parking lot with a large parking lot. The agreement signed by Develia concerns the sale of the land property together with the entire multi-functional development.

Vastint Poland is part of the Vastint Group, an organization operating on the European real estate market for over 30 years. The company’s pillars of activity include real estate portfolio management and the development of office, residential and hotel projects.

