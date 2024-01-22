PLN 2,760 pension supplement. The first beneficiaries have already received benefits

In 2024, new support for retirees in Poland was introduced, which provides for a pension supplement of PLN 2,760 per year. However, certain criteria must be met.

Not all pensioners can apply for this allowance. The legislator has set specific criteria. Firstly, the amount applies to work in the Volunteer Emergency Services. This includes, among others: Volunteer Fire Department and TOPR. Secondly, you must document 10 years of experience in emergency services, including through active participation in operations.

Length of service requirements vary by gender. Men applying for this benefit must have at least 25 years of experience and document their participation in rescue operations. In turn, women must have at least 20 years of experience and also prove their participation in rescue operations.

This program is unique because once granted, the benefit is paid for life in the form of PLN 230 every month. The first money has already reached the beneficiaries.

