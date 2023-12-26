PLN 7,600 for a widow or widower. This is to be the new additional benefit. When is widow’s pension? There is a bill dated December 26, 2023

#PLN #widow #widower #additional #benefit #widows #pension #bill #dated #December

Here are the changes to the act on survivors’ benefits for widowers or widowers. How to get PLN 7,600? According to the new regulations, the pension is now PLN 7,600. Survivor pension is a benefit granted to people who have lost a spouse and are in a difficult financial situation after his death. The originators of the Act amending the survivor’s pension for widowers or widowers strive to provide older people with greater choice and better opportunities. The bill has already been presented to the Sejm and is currently in the legislative process. The change in the Act is aimed at improving the financial situation of those who have difficulty supporting themselves in a period of high inflation.

The originators of the changes calculated that the new solution could be used by 1.3 – 1.5 million retirees who suffer from inflation and indexed pensions are not able to help them in difficult financial situations.

Widow’s pension. People who will be able to use it will have to take into account the introduced upper limit, which will be PLN 7,600. The widow’s pension will not exceed three times the monthly amount of the average pension paid by ZUS.

The new project assumes that a widow or widower would retain their benefit and increase it by 50 percent of the survivor’s pension of their deceased wife or husband. The second option would be to receive the entire survivor’s pension and 50 percent of your benefit. Those who acquired the right to a survivor’s pension and a pension from ZUS, KRUS, military or police could then choose a more favorable benefit and 50 percent. benefits they prefer to give up.

Currently, you cannot inherit a pension after the death of your spouse. You can only choose whether you stay on your benefit or get 85 percent of your husband’s or wife’s pension. This is the so-called survivor’s pension. Statistics show that in most cases this option is used by women whose benefits are lower.

The amount of the survivor’s pension granted depends on the amount of the pension and is determined by ZUS in percentage rates. It will amount to:

85% of the deceased’s benefit – if one person is entitled to a survivor’s pension,

90% of the deceased’s benefit – if two people are entitled to a survivor’s pension,

95% of the deceased’s benefit – if three or more people are entitled to a survivor’s pension.

The widow’s pension was presented to the Sejm thanks to OPZZ and the Left, which were jointly involved in collecting signatures for the bill.

