PLN 7,824 gross national average. How much is the net salary – on hand now, and how much after the increase in the free allowance

Gross and net remuneration are two different, quite different amounts. This is because social security and health insurance contributions, commonly known as insurance, are obligatorily deducted from the salary. In addition, the payer is obliged to collect an advance tax – PIT.

Using the example of the national average – the amount of remuneration, which is used as a forecast to establish various official limits.

Salary PLN 7,824 gross: how much of it will go to ZUS

Let’s count.

Pension insurance = PLN 764

Disability insurance = PLN 117

Sickness insurance = PLN 192

Total = 1,073

Health insurance = PLN 608

The entire ZUS amount is PLN 1,681. When we subtract this amount, we will be left with PLN 6,143, but this is not the end. You will also have to pay an advance payment for PIT. When deducting it from remuneration for work, the payer will take into account the employee’s income-generating costs and the allowance.

Employee tax deductible costs 2024: how much are they?

Income obtained from work, before being taxed with PIT, is reduced, among others: about the so-called employee costs of obtaining income (hereinafter: costs). The possibility of settling them affects the final amount of income subject to PIT, which means that the employee pays lower PIT.

Employee costs are intended to compensate the employee for expenses related to commuting to work. Hence, their amount (defined in the PIT Act) depends on whether the employee lives in the town where the workplace is located or has to commute from another town, and on whether he works for one employer or several.

According to the currently applicable regulations (Article 22(2) of the Personal Income Tax Act), an employee who lives in the town where the workplace is located has the right to reduce the income obtained from work by PLN 250 per month, i.e. a maximum of PLN 3,000 for the entire tax year. . However, an employee commuting from another town has the right to deduct costs in the amount of PLN 300 per month (not more than PLN 3,600 per tax year).

To settle costs, an employee does not have to document the expenses incurred, e.g. frequency of commuting to work, working hours, distance between the workplace and place of residence, or amounts related to the use of one’s own means of transport (e.g. fuel expenses).

Gross national average, net amount after deducting the PIT advance

If the employee is employed in the same town, the tax advance will amount to PLN 407.

PLN 6,143 minus PLN 250 = PLN 5,893 and this is the tax base. We subtract tax from it, i.e. PLN 407.16, rounded to full zlotys (PLN 407). We are left with PLN 5,736.

(5,893 times 0.12 minus PLN 300) – 0.12 is a tax rate of 12%. PLN 300 is 1/12 of PLN 3,600 exemption from 12% tax on income of PLN 30,000 per year, determined for one month.

After deducting the tax advance, you will have PLN 5,736 left on hand.

If the employee is employed in another town, the tax advance will amount to PLN 401.

PLN 6,143 minus PLN 300 = PLN 5,843 and this is the tax base. We subtract tax from it, i.e. PLN 401.16 rounded to whole zlotys (PLN 401). We are left with PLN 5,742.

(5,843 times 0.12 minus PLN 300) – 0.12 is a tax rate of 12%. PLN 300 is 1/12 of PLN 3,600 exemption from 12% tax on income of PLN 30,000 per year determined for one month

After deducting the tax advance, you will have PLN 5,742 left on hand.

And how much would it be net if the tax-free amount was increased from PLN 30,000 to PLN 6,000 in 2024? This would mean that when calculating 12 percent tax advances, the calculated amount would be reduced each month not by PLN 300, but by PLN 600. As a result, the amounts on hand would be higher by PLN 300:

for an employee employed in the same town it would be PLN 6,036 (instead of PLN 5,736);

for an employee employed in another town it would be PLN 6,042 (instead of PLN 5,742).

Of course, we do not have to make such calculations in such a tedious way; we can use the digital calculator on the Infor.pl website, which will do it for us instantly. In this article, we did this to show the structure of deductions – which makes the net remuneration amount so much smaller than the gross amount.

Salary payment: rules according to the Labor Code

By the way, let us also recall the basic principles of labor law regarding remuneration for work – they are binding on both parties to the employment relationship, i.e. the employer-payer and the employee.

The rule is that remuneration for work is paid at least once a month, on a fixed and predetermined date.

The employer is obliged to pay remuneration at the place, date and time specified in the work regulations or other labor law provisions or notice.

Remuneration for work paid once a month is paid in arrears, immediately after its full amount is determined. However, this cannot occur later than within the first 10 days of the following calendar month.

If the agreed day for payment of remuneration for work is a day off, the remuneration is paid on the preceding day.

Components of remuneration due to an employee for periods longer than one month are paid in arrears on the dates specified in labor law provisions.

Failure to pay remuneration or other benefits under the employment relationship on time results in the need to pay interest.

The employer, at the employee’s request, is obliged to make available for inspection the documents on the basis of which his remuneration was calculated.

As a rule, remuneration should be paid in cash. Wage regulations provide for the possibility of paying benefits in kind (allowances).

Payment of remuneration may be made in a non-cash or cash form. The rule is that the remuneration is paid to the payment account indicated by the employee. However, if an employee wants to receive payment in cash in his or her own hands, he or she must submit an application for such payment to the employer in writing or electronically.

