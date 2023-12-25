PM Netanyahu Denies There is US Influence in Israeli Military Activities

TEL AVIV, KOMPAS.com – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed reports that the United States had convinced Israel not to expand its military activities during a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday (24/12/2023).

“I have seen false publications claiming that the US has prevented and is preventing us from carrying out military operations in the region,” Netanyahu said, without elaborating on the reports.

“This is not true. Israel is a sovereign country. Our decisions in war are based on our operational considerations, and I will not explain further,” he added, quoted by .

Previously, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday (23/12/2023) that Netanyahu was persuaded by US President Joe Biden not to attack the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.

The reason is that it is feared that the group will launch an attack on Israel, similar to the Hamas attack in Gaza on October 7 against Israeli communities in the south.

Netanyahu insisted on Sunday that Israel’s actions were not dictated by external pressures.

“The decision about how to use our forces is an independent decision of the IDF and no one else,” Netanyahu said.

