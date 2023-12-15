Pneumonia (1)-Shi Jingquan, Wu Guoxiong-Health and a Good Life Health – ET Net Mobile

#Pneumonia #1Shi #Jingquan #GuoxiongHealth #Good #Life #Health #Net #Mobile

In the past few years, the COVID-19 epidemic has made everyone talk about pneumonia. In recent months, they have also been affected by the news of mycoplasma pneumonia. Many people inevitably feel uneasy when they hear the word “pneumonia”. As mentioned above, pneumonia is caused by pathogens. Although it is fatal, there is no need to be overly afraid.

Pneumonia has always been familiar to humans. Although it causes a certain degree of harm to the human body, if we can pay more attention to and understand pneumonia in daily life and take effective prevention and treatment measures, we can sufficiently reduce the serious harm to our own health. .

Pneumonia and mycoplasma pneumonia

Pneumonia refers to inflammatory lesions in the lung tissue caused by various pathogenic microorganisms and other non-infectious factors. It usually presents with dyspnea, high fever, cough and a series of other symptoms.

Mycoplasma pneumonia refers to acute lower respiratory tract infection caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae. It is one of the atypical pneumonias. This pathogen is not new, but has been widespread around the world. It is a special type of pneumonia. It is generally more common in autumn and winter, and children and adolescents over 5 years old are generally susceptible to infection.

The attached figure is an excerpt from the Beijing news media’s reprint of the health department’s summary of the course of mycoplasma pneumonia in children. Although it summarizes the disease in children, it is also applicable to the elderly, frail and people with low immunity.

causes of pneumonia

Pneumonia is an infection of the lung tissue that becomes inflammation, mainly an infection of the lower respiratory tract. It is usually caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi or other microorganisms. It is an upper respiratory tract infection unlike a cold. The infection site of pneumonia determines the symptoms of the disease, which mainly include cough, sputum production, chest pain, etc. Different types of pneumonia have their own pathogens, and effective targeted treatment and prevention are crucial.

1. Bacterial pneumonia:The most common bacterial pneumonia is caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae and Staphylococcus aureus, and other common pathogenic bacteria include Haemophilus influenzae.

2. Viral pneumonia:Usually caused by influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, coronavirus and adenovirus. These viruses can spread through airborne droplets, especially during the winter flu season.

3. Fungal pneumonia:Usually less common, but very common in people with compromised immune systems. Aspergillus guano and Pneumocystis jiroveci are some of the fungi that cause fungal pneumonia. Patients with immune deficiencies, such as older and frail elderly people Waiting for defecation requires extra attention.

4. Atypical pneumonia:Generally refers to pneumonia caused by mycoplasma, chlamydia, and Legionella.

We will continue to discuss the symptoms, preventive measures and home care of pneumonia in the next issue.

