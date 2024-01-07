PNL Gorj in conflict with ANPC: Officials brought from other counties are harassing Gorje entrepreneurs. The call to the Ministry of Economy

#PNL #Gorj #conflict #ANPC #Officials #brought #counties #harassing #Gorje #entrepreneurs #call #Ministry #Economy

Publication date: 06.01.2024 21:49

The PNL Gorj leadership strongly condemns the abuses of the ANPC officials brought from other counties to harass the entrepreneurs of Gorj, announced on Saturday the leader of the PNL Gorj, Senator Ion Iordache. He specifies that “the rules must be respected, people’s health comes first, but here we are talking about excess zeal and abuse”.

The leadership of PNL Gorj sent a request to the Ministry of Economy, the National Authority for Consumer Protection, in which they specify that “employees of state control institutions, who have been overzealous in recent days, should know that their role is, in the first order of prevention”.

“ANPC officials, delegated in Gorj, want to close several locations in our county for superficial reasons, without taking into account the damage caused to the county’s economy. The rules must be respected, people’s health comes first, but here we are talking about excess zeal and abuse”, states PNL Gorj president, senator Ion Iordache, according to News.ro.

“Accordingly, we request the Ministry of Economy and the ANPC central management to take urgent measures to protect the business environment and to investigate the abuses of which these officials are accused. State institutions must stop approaching entrepreneurs as if they were criminals!”, PNL Gorj also states in the request.

