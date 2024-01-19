PNL vice-mayor from Vaslui, detained after she started teaching with a fake diploma. She has been teaching for over 30 years

#PNL #vicemayor #Vaslui #detained #started #teaching #fake #diploma #teaching #years

The vice-mayor of the Codăeşti commune in Vaslui, Lenuta Damian, was detained by the police following a home search carried out on Thursday, reports Agerpres. She is suspected of using fake educational documents to get hired and advance in her teaching career.

School Photo: AGERPRES

The woman, who is also a Romanian language teacher at the “Ştefan cel Mare” High School in Codăeşti commune, is accused of having used a fake diploma, on the basis of which she would have obtained the first teaching degree.

“A 50-year-old woman was detained, during Thursday, on charges of fraud, forgery in documents under private signature and use of forgery. The investigations are being continued by the police, under the coordination of a prosecutor from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Vaslui District Court”, said the representatives of the Vaslui County Police Inspectorate, quoted by Agerpres.

The prosecutors’ investigation covers the period 2007-2023, but Lenuța Damian has been teaching Romanian at the high school in Codaesti for over 30 years, according to Libertatea.

The diploma used by Lenuța Damian for employment and which he also used to obtain teaching degrees is issued by the Ștefan cel Mare University in Suceava.

The degree series and number were identified by investigators on several academic records.

The Romanian language teacher’s colleagues are shocked and tell that Lenuta Damian’s students got good grades in the national exams and some even participated in the Olympics.

In the past, Lenuţa Damian was a suspect in another criminal case, being accused that, as a teacher, she would have changed a student’s grade, to a different subject than the one she was teaching in class.

At the end of the investigations, the prosecutors from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Vaslui Court ordered the abandonment of the criminal investigation.

Lenuţa Damian ran on the PNL lists for the 2020 elections. Since she took over the position, she only taught four hours at the high school in the commune, being paid by the hour.