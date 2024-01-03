Poco X6 Series and Poco M6 Pro will be present in Indonesia, take a peek at the leaks

#Poco #Series #Poco #Pro #present #Indonesia #peek #leaks

Welcoming 2024, Bit has prepared a number of its newest cellphones which will soon be released in Indonesia. Including these Poco X6 5G, Poco X6 Pro 5G and Poco M6 Pro who have passed the certification test.

According to monitoring detikINET, Wednesday (3/1/2024) in the Indonesian Ministry of Industry’s TKDN database three Poco cellphones appeared whose identities were starting to be revealed.

First there is a cellphone with model number POCO 23122PCD1G which is thought to be the Poco X6 5G. There is also a cellphone that has the model number POCO 2311DRK48G, which seems to refer to the Poco X6 Pro 5G.

Finally, there is POCO 2312FPCA6G which is the model number of the Poco M5 Pro. These three cellphones passed the TKDN content value of 38.20%.

Poco X6 5G, Poco X6 Pro 5G, and Poco M6 Pro have not yet been launched globally. However, the latest leak states that these three cellphones will debut in India and the United Arab Emirates in the near future.

The Poco X6 5G will come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G. However, the specifications of the Chinese and global versions of the cellphone seem to be slightly different.

It seems that the Poco X6 5G will still use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset, the same as the Redmi Note 13 Pro. The main camera will have a resolution of 64 MP, not 200 MP like the Chinese version. The main camera will be paired with a 13 MP and 2 MP camera.

Meanwhile Poco X6 Pro 5G will carry the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal memory. This cellphone looks like it will come with a 6.67 inch AMOLED screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

The listing on the Amazon UAE site also reveals that the Poco X6 Pro 5G will have three rear cameras consisting of a 67 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 2 MP macro camera. This cellphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.



Switch to Poco M6 Pro which is the most affordable variant. This cellphone will come with a 6.67 inch POLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The MediaTek Helio G99 chipset will power this cellphone, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal memory.

Just like the X6 Pro 5G, the Poco M6 Pro also runs Android 13, has a 5,000 mAh battery, and 67W fast charging. This cellphone is priced at 899 UAE dirhams or around IDR 3.7 million.

