Poczta Polska employees reveal their earnings and demand a raise. “I guess they forgot about us”

The Trade Union of Postal Workers published an open letter.

– We agree with you that one of our problems is that we have been forgotten – on such a sad note, the Trade Union of Polish Post Employees started a post on social media and reminded that the Polish Post Office has been operating for over 446 years, but 2024 may be the year the year in which the Post Office will cease its operations.

Everyone should take at least one Open Letter, take it to the Parliamentary Office, the newspaper, the ministry, the commune, hang it up, make it public, share this post, and then you will remember about the Post Office! We are stronger together, says the Trade Union.

In an open letter, the Union threatens that Poland may be the only country without its own national Post Office.

Poczta Polska SA Designated Postal Operator, according to media reports, will end 2023 with a loss caused, among others, by the implementation of mandatory universal services (non-commercial tasks) at the level of approximately minus PLN 700-800 million, which means that in February 2024 the company may be on the verge of bankruptcy. . Inability to settle accounts receivable and pay remuneration to 63,000 employees! – we read in the open letter.

The letter also mentions the amount of remuneration for employees, which is to be PLN 4,023 from January 1, 2024, which is as much as PLN 219 less than the minimum wage in Poland.

The union believes that for Poczta Polska to survive, actions are necessary, including: support for the owner – the Polish State – in ending wage negotiations resulting in an increase in postmen’s salaries. Immediately obtaining a decision of the European Commission initiating the payment of subsidies for losses on the provision of services for 2021 and 2022. Among the actions the Association also mentions is an amendment to the Act of November 23, 2012 and a change in the amount of targeted subsidy for 2024. Another demand is to end “cannibalism services” of State Treasury companies by organizing the relationship between Orlen Paczka and Poczta Polska. The last postulate is to develop a “road map for Poczta Polska” specifying its tasks and purpose of existence.

The Trade Union of Postal Workers announces that it will fight for the jobs of 63,000 postal workers.

Author: PZ

Added: January 8, 2024 at 18:21