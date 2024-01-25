Podcast with King Willem-Alexander awarded with RadioRing | Culture

The podcast Through the Eyes of the King won the RadioRing for best podcast. The audience award was presented on Thursday during the Golden RadioRing Gala in Hilversum.

In the ten-episode podcast, radio DJ Edwin Evers spoke with King Willem-Alexander. Each broadcast focused on a year during his reign. In August it was announced that the podcast had already been listened to more than 2.6 million times.

In November, the royal podcast also had a chance at the Dutch Podcast Awards in the Interview and Brand Story categories. However, both prizes passed the king by.

’Out-of-body experience’

In Through the Eyes of the King, Willem-Alexander said, among other things, that he had “a kind of out-of-body experience” during his inauguration in 2013. He also asked himself the questions “what on earth he was doing” and “who he thought he was.”

Other podcasts that had a chance to win the prize on Thursday were Geuze & Gorgels with Monica Geuze and Kaj Gorgels and Moordcast by Dionne Slagter. Carine Voshaar and Edward van der Marel were also nominated with their podcast Homicide. The final contender was the Pantelic Podcast, about the Ajax football club.

