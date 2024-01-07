Point out 20 locations for physical therapy to cure office syndrome that are worth visiting in 2024.

#Point #locations #physical #therapy #cure #office #syndrome #worth #visiting

Taking care of yourself for people with office syndrome is something that should not be overlooked. This disease is caused by living or working in an improper position for a long time. It causes pain in the muscles, joints, and bones, especially in the neck, back, and arms. Therefore, consulting a doctor or physical therapy specialist is an important first step in treatment. These professionals can evaluate your condition and design an appropriate treatment program. Focusing on muscle rehabilitation Reduce pain and prevent symptoms from becoming chronic or worsening

It is also important to make changes to your lifestyle and work environment, such as adjusting the height of your chair and desk. regular breaks and doing regular muscle stretching activities But for anyone who already has symptoms Receiving appropriate treatment will help the problem of office syndrome to be solved directly. and be able to return to working life and have a good quality life

Here are 20 locations for physical therapy to cure office syndrome that are worth visiting in 2024 that LIFE has brought to you. The important thing is that we try to choose physical therapy sources that most can issue a medical certificate and can reimburse insurance. It’s said to be pleasing to office syndrome people.

Stretch me Clinic

Stretch me Clinic provides health care services through stretching, divided into 2 main courses: Studio and Office/Sport. Stretch Studio focuses on stretching to prevent chronic pain in the future. For those who have minor aches or who want to prevent problems from repetitive activities, while Office Stretch answers the needs of salaried workers who work hard and spend long periods of time sitting at work. There are programs ranging from Express (30 minutes) to Advance (90 minutes). Sport Stretch is suitable for those who love exercise and various sports. There are also programs designed specifically for marathon runners. Both programs help keep the body agile and prevent injuries from daily activities.

Open: Every day from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Address: 30th Floor, Grande Centre Point Ploenchit

Budget: Signature Plus Physical Therapy (1,800 baht / 75 minutes)

Tel: 0 2651 5223

Facebook:

kdms orthopedic hospital

Here, there are office syndrome treatment services, including Active Rehab, emphasizing exercise and using various tools. To repair and strengthen bones and joints in the long term. Including a serious analysis of the cause of the injury​ Including non-surgical and surgical treatment methods, medication, local Dry Needling, shock wave therapy, high intensity laser therapy, electromagnetic wave therapy, physical therapy with various tools. And there are also recommendations for muscle exercises and exercises to practice at home. These treatments are designed to manage the disease that each person has. Both related to muscle pain, such as tight muscles and fascia. and office syndrome or diseases related to repetitive work such as tendinitis in the wrist and trigger finger, etc.​

For policy holders, life insurance, personal insurance, group insurance, rights can be used for both inpatients (IPD) and outpatients (OPD) without having to pay in advance.

Open: Every day from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Address: Soi Sukonthasawat 38, Lat Phrao Subdistrict

Budget: Starting around 2,500 baht

Tel: 0 2080 8999

Website:

The Move Club Physical Therapy Clinic

This clinic provides orthopedic physical therapy services that treat pain in the neck, shoulders, shoulder blades, wrists, elbows, back, hips, under the feet, office syndrome, frozen shoulder, herniated disc, Scoliosis, plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, or sports injuries. There is also Neurologic Physical Therapy available only at Charoen Nakhon and Ratchaphruek branches. which will treat and rehabilitate patients with stroke, paralysis, paralysis, treat symptoms caused by Parkinson’s disease, rehabilitation after surgery, facial paralysis.

Here there is a service to issue a medical certificate from a modern doctor. For use in withdrawing insurance or other rights This may incur additional costs.

Open: Every day from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Address: Charoen Nakhon Branch 40, Ratchada-Wong Sawang and Ratchaphruek-Bang Wa

Budget: First time 990 baht (normal price 2,200 baht)

Tel: 09 2264 2144

Website: www.themoveclubratchada.com

Physical therapy, Saha Clinic

A physical therapy clinic that provides treatment for various conditions such as aches and pains, muscle, bone and ligament injuries with European standard equipment and detailed analysis at an affordable price. Services include rehabilitation from a variety of conditions such as office syndrome, neck, back, and hip pain, frozen shoulder, herniated discs, muscle weakness, scoliosis, paralysis, and more, using modern techniques such as laser and shock. Waves, ultrasound and electrical stimulation By a team of experienced physical therapists It also supports rehabilitation after surgery and sports injuries.

Open: Every day from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Address: Sai Mai Branch, Sukhapiban 5, Ratchaphruek and Phatthana Road 82

Budget: 1,990 baht

Tel: 09 4665 9222

Website:

Motion care clinic

A new physical clinic in the heart of Ploenchit area. For those who have pain in all areas Whether it’s the neck, shoulders, wrists, hands, arms, back, legs, ankles, feet, muscle pain from sitting and working for a long time, such as the popular disease like office syndrome. or nerve pain from a herniated bone There is a team of doctors and specialized professional physical therapists ready to give advice. and treated with modern European standard tools and equipment for treating pain without surgery. Using physical therapy methods Whether it is electrical stimulation ultrasound waves, focused shock waves To speed up the body’s repair process, use heating pads, medical muscle relaxation massages, and stretching exercises to strengthen muscles. Including adjusting the balance of the body to work efficiently.

Here, claim forms and medical certificates can be issued.

Open: Every day from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Address: Mahathun Plaza Building, 1st floor

Budget: Starting at 990 baht

Tel: 08 3948 7467

Website:

We provide shock wave treatment here. which is the latest technology from Germany This machine creates shock waves to break up fibrosis and calcium tartar. Helps in treating chronic muscle pain The clinic’s shock wave machine uses Bullet Ceramic technology that can create deeper shock waves. This helps to break down fascia and relax deep muscles better than a conventional shock wave machine. and does not cause pain on the skin

Here, a medical certificate can be issued for insurance reimbursement. (reservation paid in advance)

Open: Every day from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Address: Sukhumvit 18, Charoen Nakhon 24 and Phahon Yothin 9 branches

Budget: 1,699 baht

Tel: 06 4263 6415

Website:

Neatheal Clinic

Whoever is in the Rama 3 area, don’t miss it. This is a physical clinic designed like a cafe. It’s called pleasing to those who want to relax, like coming to relax and feel like a cafe and spa. With a spacious and extremely private room (Private Room), the outstanding program here is Office Syndrome Neck Pain, which is treated with modern, standardized equipment, supervised by experienced professional physical therapists. Analyze and plan treatment one-on-one For anyone who wants to enhance their relaxation, there is an additional option of a head massage to reduce migraines or an aromatherapy oil massage to relax the muscles. It’s very satisfying.

To treat office syndrome here, OPD insurance can be reimbursed.

Open: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Closed every Monday and public holidays)

Address: Rama 3

Budget: Starting at 890 baht

Tel: 09 4835 5885

IG:

Wesure Rehab Physical Therapy Clinic

This place provides physical therapy services combined with traditional Thai medicine. To treat pain at various points of the body by professional physical therapists Using modern tools It is safe. by outstanding services The products here tend to cure the symptoms that young people often suffer from, namely office syndrome. People who have neck and shoulder pain from sitting for a long time are suitable for a muscle relaxation program. That will create results to relieve pain, relieve tension, loosen strands and reduce inflammation.

Here you can withdraw insurance.

Open: Every day from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Address: Plearnari Mall Watcharapol

Budget: Starting at 599 baht

Tel: 09 0327 9245

Facebook:

Rehab Care Clinic

There is a team of specialized doctors and physical therapists here. It focuses on using cutting-edge technology tools such as ultrasound to diagnose and treat joint, bone and muscle diseases. With treatment that does not require surgery and emphasizes the natural repair process To provide accurate and safe treatment results The clinic also places importance on behavior modification and exercise. For strong and sustainable health There is continuous follow-up after treatment. and provide counseling throughout treatment So that patients can have a good quality of life and return to their daily lives with quality. By striving to provide the best service For the good quality of life of patients

Here a medical certificate can be issued. (Reserve, pay in advance Bring the receipt and medical certificate to the company or personal insurance agent)

Open: Every day from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Address: Kanori Sports Center, 423 Phetkasem Road

Budget: 2,500 baht

Tel: 06 1801 2482

Website:

physical therapy clinic Unique Care Station

Unicare Station is a physical therapy clinic that can evaluate, treat, rehabilitate, and protect physical health from bones and muscles, such as people with pain. acute inflammation and chronic inflammation Until causing movement limitations such as frozen shoulder, leg pain, unable to sit for a long time, unable to walk, unable to cross arms behind one’s back, injuries from playing all types of sports. or sports physical therapy Take care of muscles, bones, flexibility, injuries before and after playing all types of sports, treat injuries from sports caused by falls, twisted ankles, and tendon tears. and the knee was injured

Open: Every day from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Address: Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 39

Budget: 1,290 baht

Tel: 06 4664 4493

Website:

Brain Rehab Clinic

Brain Rehab Physical Therapy Clinic was founded by a team of stroke specialists at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, USA, and professional physical therapists. which recognizes that cerebrovascular disease is a major problem around the world In addition to this place being outstanding in rehabilitating people with stroke problems, There are also pain reduction programs designed to help patients return to living a happy life, such as the Standard Course Pain Reduction Program (60-75 minutes). Treatment consists of a physical examination to find the cause of the pain in order to provide appropriate treatment. On point Including office syndrome, pain in the neck, shoulders, back, knees, legs, hips, herniated disc, osteoarthritis of the knee, trigger finger, bruised shoulder, frozen shoulder, back pain radiating down the leg, and scoliosis. and injuries from sports

Here you can withdraw insurance.

Open: Every day from 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Address: Jasmine City Asoke Building, entrance of Sukhumvit Soi 23

Budget: 1,650 baht

Tel: 08 5996 6353

Website:

Rebalance Physiotherapy Clinic

Rebalance Physical Therapy Clinic provides treatment for various pain conditions such as neck, back, and knee pain, herniated discs, pain with numbness in the hands or feet. and office syndrome With physical therapists with clinical experience It has the advantage of using Manual Therapy Treatment, which has been found to be able to treat patients with pain better when used in conjunction with physical therapy tools.

Open: Every day from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Address: CDC Ramintra Branch

Budget: Starting at 999 baht

Tel: 06 5984 2358

Website: rebalancebangkok.com

S Fit Rehab

Here we have a team of people who are like people who care about your health. It starts with evaluating the body structure to find the true cause of the symptoms. By professional physical therapists with a lot of experience Sports science expert trainer Thai traditional medicine doctor with experience in massaging for the treatment of deep muscles. including traditional Chinese medicine To work together to plan exercise and treat symptoms that are appropriate for each individual. Then a team of personal trainers will closely supervise the exercise according to the planned program. Focusing on the highest benefits of service recipients And there are other sciences added to prevent injuries and rehabilitate the body. Suitable for people who have scoliosis, chronic pain but don’t want surgery, people who work in front of a computer for a long time, people who have just had surgery and want to recover, people who want to adjust their personality, and people who are injured from exercising. Or if you exercise and your pain increases. Or keep changing the pain point. and the elderly whose muscle mass and strength have decreased.

Open: Monday-Friday time 07.00-21.00 hrs., Saturday-Sunday. and public holidays from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Address: 2nd Floor, Change Center, Pradit Manutham Road

Budget: Package 15 Sessions price 19,500 baht

Tel: 08 8766 8888

Website:

Wellnex Clinic

Providing a new type of physical therapy service combining the science of physical therapy and leading spas. Helps treat pain directly Comes with a team of experts who provide accurate advice. Imported modern tools from Europe To maximize the efficiency of treatment with expertise in treating pain in specific areas. both chronic pain Office Syndrome and Migraine focuses on getting patients better the first time and recovering quickly. Every room is maintained as a private room for cleanliness and safety. It is also certified to world-class international standards.

Here, a medical certificate can be issued for insurance reimbursement.

Open: Every day from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Address: Pradit Manutham Road

Budget: 1,590 baht

Tel: 08 2497 9696

Website:

Century Care Center

Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy Center, which is the destination for rehabilitation of stroke patients in the Lat Krabang area. This place is not just an ordinary physical therapy clinic. But it is also a center for education and innovation in treatment. By combining cutting-edge technology like robots and hydrotherapy in the pool. including the use of electromagnetic waves and computer programs for treatment Treatment here is not just about results. But it also emphasizes a relaxing and fun experience. To speed up the treatment process and see results quickly. The team has more than 10 years of experience caring for patients. along with close proximity to the hospital That helps ensure that in the event of an emergency, patients can receive timely care. This makes it a quality and reliable treatment center for restoring health.

Open: Every day 24 hours

Address: Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy Center, Soi Lat Krabang 24/1

Budget: Ask at the clinic.

Tel: 09 5713 2222

Website: www.centurycareth.com

Flex Wellness Clinic

This is both a physical therapy clinic and an allied health clinic. Able to assess the body, treat, rehabilitate and prevent recurrence. By specialist doctors and professional physical therapists It has the advantage of helping to restore diseases and symptoms of the skeletal system, muscles, ligaments, joints, and focuses on treating and rehabilitating pain. Chronic inflammation Including the rehabilitation of sexual function. The atmosphere within the clinic is clean and comfortable. There is a private physical therapy room for every case. Clean the entire bed, tools, and equipment with alcohol. For the safety and privacy of those receiving services. Modern tools are used, such as Focus Shockwave Therapy, which uses shock waves to stimulate the body to create new injuries in areas of chronic pain. Can be deep and precise up to 10-12 cm or ultrasound machine. It is a high-frequency sound wave that releases energy in the form of heat deep into the muscles and bones to heal at a deep level.

Here you can withdraw health insurance, group insurance, or company insurance.

Open: Every day from 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Address: Lat Phrao 101 Branch

Budget: Starting at 790 baht

Tel: 08 1905 3935

Website:

VIDA Physical Wellness

This place stands out for providing office syndrome treatment services by experienced physical therapists. Equipped with modern tools Provide advice on initial symptoms and provide targeted treatment with many programs, such as an ultrasound treatment program that uses heat waves to treat deep into the muscles and bones. Normally, the ultrasound machine uses a high-frequency electrical current of 1-3 MHz to reduce pain. Tissue inflammation, swelling, accelerates tissue repair. Helps relax tense muscles. Including increasing the flexibility of the joints in the deep layers. Makes you see good results from the first time you do it.

Open: Every day from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Address: Future Park Rangsit branch, IT Square Laksi and The Mall Life Store Ngamwongwan, 10th floor.

Budget: 999 baht

Tel: 06 2539 2424

Facebook:

Alfha Therapy Clinic

The physical therapy clinic located in RCA Rama 9 provides assessment, treatment, therapy, rehabilitation, and re-injury prevention for conditions such as office syndrome, migraines, trigger finger, back pain, injuries, headaches, muscle weakness, and neck pain. Shoulder pain, frozen shoulder, plantar fasciitis, and herniated discs Here, we focus on service with care in cleanliness and germs-free. The area is separated by special beds so that you can receive the service comfortably. BTL Ultrasound is also used, which is a highly accurate and scientifically based ultrasound machine to treat various injuries. This machine can precisely determine the depth to be treated and provide immediate pain relief. Especially ligament and ligament injuries.

Here you can withdraw insurance.

Open: Every day from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Address: RCA Zone G Rama 9

Budget: Please inquire at the clinic.

Tel: 0 2162 0855

Website:

Bangkok Physiotherapy Center

It was founded by a former Thai youth tennis player who had the opportunity to become a professional tennis player. But he chose to become a doctor, following in his family’s footsteps. His experience treating injuries and strength training as a teenager inspired him to found BPC, which emphasizes the harmonious link between prevention and treatment. and using electrical stimulation technology to treat office syndrome. along with giving advice on doing physical exercises Learning exercise moves to use at home To make various symptoms disappear, it is considered another physical therapy location where many famous people come to use its services.

Open: Every day from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Address: Boulevard Executive Residence Soi Promchit

Budget: 2,500 baht

Tel: 09 2275 5090

Website:

Dr.kritsana Rehab Clinic

Clinic for rehabilitation medicine and physical therapy by a doctor specializing in rehabilitation medicine. Emphasis on examining and treating leg pain, trigger finger, numb hands or office syndrome. Without injections and without surgery Interesting services include Dry Needling, Western acupuncture that is used to effectively treat office syndrome, Shock Wave, PMS electromagnetic waves, and High Power Laser.

Here you can withdraw insurance.

Open: Saturday-Sunday time 10.00-17.00 hrs.

Address: DAYS Project Watcharapol-Ramintra

Budget: 2,000 baht

Tel: 06 3997 9442

Website:

Photo: Courtesy of Clinic