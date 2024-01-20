Pokémon GO player on his way to level 40 without playing the game

#Pokémon #player #level #playing #game

The story of one has surfaced on Reddit Pokémon GO player whose goal is to reach level 40 without actually playing the game. No catching Pokémon, no battles, no PokéStops. But how does he get his XP?

Just like in many other games, you also have to earn XP (experience) in Pokémon GO to level up. You can get XP in different ways, usually just by playing the game, but that was apparently too easy for this player.

He has therefore chosen not to play Pokémon GO as is usually the intention and instead only open gifts to obtain XP.

Well, to each their own of course. The reactions to the challenge have already been mixed. Some think it shows strong focus and perseverance and even want to help send extra gifts, while others don’t like focusing on “one of the most boring” elements of Pokémon GO.

The player in question is currently at level 34 and therefore still has a ways to go before he reaches level 40.