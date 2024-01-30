Pokémon GO shares February events and raids and announces the debut of a new Legendary

#Pokémon #shares #February #events #raids #announces #debut #Legendary

Next February 2024 promises to be very busy for Pokémon GO players, the popular mobile title, as the long-awaited Sinnoh Tour will finally be held, along with other typical news such as the Valentine’s Day event and much more. Niantic has recently shared the plans, events and raids for this month, and in this news we are going to show you all the important information so you can prepare for what is to come.

Featured Pokémon in Raids

The raids in February 2024 are full of very special legendary Pokémon in their 5-star levels. These are the confirmed creatures and their spawn dates (note that all rotations start and end at 10:00 local time, unless otherwise noted):

Darkrai*: from February 15, 2024, to February 20, 2024.

Cresselia*: from February 20, 2024, to February 21, 2024.

Uxie*: from February 21, 2024, to February 22, 2024 (only available in Asia-Pacific).

Mesprit*: from February 21, 2024, until February 22, 2024 (only available in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India).

Azelf*: from February 21, 2024, to February 22, 2024 (only available in America and Greenland).

Heatran*: from February 22, 2024, to February 23, 2024.

Giratina Form Origin*: from February 23, 2024, to February 26, 2024.

Cresselia*: from February 26, 2024, to March 1, 2024.

Heatran*: from February 26, 2024, to March 1, 2024.

It should be added that Dark Articuno* will appear in Dark Raids every weekend in February.

Raid Bosses Sinnoh Tour – Global

On the occasion of the Pokémon GO Sinnoh Tour – Global event, which will take place on February 24 and 25, the following special raid bosses will appear from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time:

Dialga*

Dialga Form Origin*

Rewards*

Palkia Form Origin*

Mega Raid Pokémon

As for the Mega Evolved Pokémon present in Mega Raids, these are the Mega Evolved Pokémon that will be available (note that all rotations begin and end at 10:00 local time, unless otherwise noted):

Mega-Latias*: from January 31, 2024, to February 15, 2024.

Mega-Latios*: from January 31, 2024, to February 15, 2024.

Mega-Absol*: from February 15, 2024, to February 22, 2024.

Mega-Garchomp*: from February 22, 2024, to March 1, 2024.

Raid Time Events

Throughout the month of February, different raid time events will take place, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., local time, for the following Pokémon:

January 31: Mega-Latias*

February 7: Mega-Latios*

February 19: Darkrai* (who knows Sludge Bomb)

February 20: Cresselia* (who knows Loop Grass)

February 21: Uxie* (only available in Asia-Pacific)

February 21: Mesprit* (only available in Europe, Middle East, Africa and India)

February 21: Azelf* (only available in America and Greenland)

February 22: Heatran* (which meets Igneous Rain)

February 23: Giratina Origin Form* (who knows Shadow Strike)

February 28: Cresselia*

February 28: Heatran*

Elite Raid Time with Enamorus

Enamorus, the legendary Pokémon, will be available to capture for the first time in Pokémon GO in elite raids on February 14, Valentine’s Day. The Pokémon can be captured during that day in the following time slots:

From 12:00 to 13:00

From 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

From 17:00 to 18:00

From 18:00 to 19:00

Hours of the featured Pokémon

In the month of February 2024, Featured Pokémon Hour will take place every Tuesday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time, as usual. Each hour will highlight a different Pokémon along with a special bonus:

Tuesday February 6 | Dratini*: Double XP for capturing Pokémon.

Tuesday February 13 | Munna*: Double the Candy for capturing Pokémon.

Tuesday February 27 | Sandshrew* and Alola Sandshrew*: Double the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Upcoming featured events

In addition to all this, Niantic has also advanced the dates of the special events that we will see in February 2024, these are the following:

February Community Day: February 6, 2024, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Lunar New Year Event – Dragons Unleashed: February 5 to February 11, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time.

GO Battle Day Event: February 10, 2024, from 00:00 to 23:59 local time.

Hisui Decidueye Raid Day: February 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Carnival of Love Event: February 13 to February 15, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time.

Pokémon GO Sinnoh Tour – Los Angeles: February 16 to February 18 (Live Event).

Event – Road to Sinnoh: February 19 to February 23, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time.

Pokémon GO Sinnoh Tour – Global: February 24 to February 25, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time (each day).

Pokémon GO has been available for free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.