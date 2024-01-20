Pokémon-like game Palworld sold 1 million times on Steam within a day – Gaming – News

#Pokémonlike #game #Palworld #sold #million #times #Steam #day #Gaming #News

Played the game for a few hours now and it plays really well!

It sometimes feels a bit unnatural, for example using a cute sheep as a body shield or simply hitting them with a bat. (waiting for peta tweet)

Is it flawless… no, certainly not.

Base building could still be developed a little better. Some things such as roofs and sloping walls etc. are very difficult to place, for example.

What I think is a great shame is that Game Pass PC and Steam cannot play together.

Steam also has the option for dedicated servers of up to 32 people, which is great to run with a group of friends or something.

Xbox/PC Gamepass only has your own world to host up to 4-man coop and not dedicated, so the host must always be online.

They said they wanted to do something about this, but they don’t really know how long it will take, etc.

Now the price on Steam of €25 (for the first week after that €29) is not as high as a triple A game, so if you like base building, collecting, survival then this game is definitely recommended for now.