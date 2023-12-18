#Pokémon #Run #starts #March #Science #Park #holds #themed #carnival #Bika #Super #meetandgreet #quota #quickly #filling #large #number #netizens #asked #tickets #Click #official #response

Pokémon Run starts in March 2024! The Science Park holds a themed carnival and a Bika Super meet-and-greet, and the quota is quickly filling up. A large number of netizens have asked for more tickets. Click here to see the official response!

The officially authorized Pokémon Run Hong Kong 2024 will start at the Science Park on March 17, 2024. In addition to running events divided into different groups, a themed carnival will also be set up to provide game booths, Pokémon-themed check-in slots and Pikachu. Meet and greets, etc.; however, the quota is now full, and a large number of netizens have requested additional quotas on the official FB. Let’s see what the official’s response is!

The officially authorized Pokémon Run Hong Kong 2024 will start at the Science Park on March 17 next year.

[Watch Now]The new Yahoo Shopping page is officially launched, follow the latest discount information!

Air ticket discount price platform:

Agoda｜Expedia｜Trip.com丨Kayak

Hotel accommodation discount price platform:

Agoda｜Booking.com｜Trip.com

Itinerary and food discount platform:

KKday｜Klook

It will be held at the Hong Kong Science Park on March 17 next year

Pokémon Run Hong Kong 2024 will be held on March 17 next year at the Hong Kong Science Park. There are individual groups, shared accommodation groups and family groups of 2, divided into different running distances of 5KM, 3KM or 1.5KM. In addition, runners in the first group (8am) of the 5KM category can compete for the top three male and female awards according to age groups, while there are no competition awards for other starting time groups.

5KM first starting age group

Pokémon Run Hong Kong 2024 will be held on March 17 next year at the Hong Kong Science Park.

Even if they are unable to compete for the prize, each participant will receive a rich Pokémon Run runner souvenir bag, as well as an event special card “Flame Horse”. The runner bag contains a runner T-shirt, sports towel, drawstring bag, bib number, etc. souvenir! After completing the event, you will receive a classic red and white Poké Ball-shaped finisher medal and an electronic completion certificate, which are of great commemorative value!

There are individual groups, shared accommodation groups and family groups of 2, divided into different running distances of 5KM, 3KM or 1.5KM. (Photo source: Sun Life Hong Kong)

There is a sports towel in the runner’s bag, gathering all the elves! (Photo source: Sun Life Hong Kong)

Complete the event to receive a finisher medal in the classic red and white Poké Ball shape. (Photo source: Sun Life Hong Kong)

Personal running bag

Margin group runner bag

Family duo running bag

The carnival has game booths + Bika Chao meet-and-greet

The convention also features a Pokémon-themed carnival, with multiple Pokémon-themed booth games where you can win rich prizes! There is a 6-meter-tall giant inflatable Pikachu and Pokémon-themed check-in booths. The conference also revealed that there will be a Pikachu meet-and-greet on the day of the competition. More than one Pikachu will show up to meet everyone, which makes fans look forward to it!

The convention also features a Pokémon-themed carnival, with game booths, check-in slots, and Pikachu meet-and-greets. (Photo source: Sun Life Hong Kong)

The temporary registration quota is full. Pay close attention to FB/IG

Although the registration quota is full at this stage, there is a chance that additional quotas will be opened in the final stages of similar events in the past. The official Facebook has also received many requests from netizens to open additional quotas. The conference also responded, “It is currently unknown whether the quota can be increased. Please Please continue to pay attention to the latest news on our FB and IG.” Yahoo Travel will pay close attention to everyone!

The conference left a message on FB which was a big hit.

Sun Life Fun Run: Pokémon Run Hong Kong 2024

Date: March 17, 2024

Location: Hong Kong Science Park (click here for map)

Group: Individual group (optional 5KM, 3KM, 1.5KM) | Sharing group (optional 5KM, 3KM) | Family group of 2 (1.5KM)

Website: click here

More related articles:

Good Places for Christmas 2023｜A collection of Christmas check-in activities in shopping malls in Hong Kong! The beautiful Christmas tree/lavender sea of ​​stars in Central, the 5-meter-tall furry polar bear, and Sonny Angel’s check-in spot in the snow!

Inter Miami CF International Tour Hong Kong becomes the first stop! Appear at the stadium in early February 2024, led by Meis, and enjoy ticket discounts

Good places to go for Christmas 2023｜Tour the Victoria Harbor on the Star Ferry and watch the fireworks! Stay away from the crowds on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and grab a special seat at the Ocean Center for only $280 per person