Pokémon Sleep celebrates the New Year with various bonuses and the most popular Pokémon • JPGAMES.DE

After the event is before the event, which of course applies even more to mobile games. We have just arrived Pokémon Sleep celebrated Christmas with a number of bonuses, and the New Year’s event is already approaching. This will begin in the first calendar week of 2024 and last until January 8, 2024. There is a daily sleep bonus of 1.5 and daily bonus sleep points.

In addition, Pokémon of different sleep types will appear during the event regardless of your sleep score. They differ depending on the area you choose. A good opportunity to specifically strengthen your favorite Pokémon.

Grassgreen Island: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu

Cyan-Strand: Schiggy, Pikachu

Taupe Cave: Charmander

Snowwhite Tundra: Shnebedeck, Rexblisar

In the in-game shop you will also find a New Year’s set (2024) in sizes S, M and L to match the New Year’s event. The set will be available from December 31st at 4 p.m.

By the way: user data from Pokémon Sleep show that gamers of the title – at least in Japan – slept more in 2023 compared to 2022. Fans slept an average of almost thirty minutes more in September 2023 than in September 2022.

via Bisafans, TPC, Bildmaterial: Pokémon Sleep, The Pokémon Company, Select Button