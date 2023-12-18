Pokémon theme park confirmed in Japan

#Pokémon #theme #park #confirmed #Japan

Super Nintendo World opened in Japan two years ago and has also expanded to Los Angeles (with more to come, including Orlando and possibly Barcelona). While it’s mainly focused on Mario’s Mushroom Kingdom, it’s been confirmed that there will also be Donkey Kong themed areas.

Now a Pokémon theme park has been confirmed, completely unrelated to Universal Studios-owned Super Nintendo World. The Pokémon Company says the new park PokéPark Kanto is called and will be built in Inagi, close to Tokyo. It will be a big park with different attractions and other things, and the official press release (translated with Bing) says:

“We will create a space where Pokémon fans from all over the world can come together in this rich natural environment, feel Pokémon and have fun together, transcending national, regional and language barriers. Look forward to more news.”

If it proves popular, we imagine this concept will lead to more parks being built, hopefully outside Japan. Are you more interested in visiting Super Nintendo World or PokéPark Kanto?