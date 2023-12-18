Pokémon theme park confirmed in Japan –

#Pokémon #theme #park #confirmed #Japan

Super Nintendo World opened in Japan two years ago and has also expanded to Los Angeles (with more to come, including Orlando and possibly Barcelona). While it’s mainly focused on Mario’s Mushroom Kingdom, it’s been confirmed that there will also be Donkey Kong themed areas.

Now a Pokémon theme park has been confirmed, completely unrelated to Universal Studios-owned Super Nintendo World. The Pokémon Company says the new park PokéPark Kanto is called and will be built in Inagi, close to Tokyo. It will be a big park with different attractions and other things, and the official press release (translated with Bing) says:

“We will create a space where Pokémon fans from all over the world can come together in this rich natural environment, feel Pokémon and have fun together, transcending national, regional and language barriers. Look forward to more news.”

If it proves popular, we imagine this concept will lead to more parks being built, hopefully outside Japan. Are you more interested in visiting Super Nintendo World or PokéPark Kanto?

Also Read:  individual functions can be uninstalled - SMARTmania.cz

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News