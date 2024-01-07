Poland at the tail of Europe. It is difficult to find a country that is implementing energy transformation slower – WP News

#Poland #tail #Europe #difficult #find #country #implementing #energy #transformation #slower #News

Two separate reports from recent days show clearly: Poland is still not using the great potential offered by renewable energy sources. Not only are we in the tail of the European Union, but we will remain in it for a long time. Unless the new government fulfills its pre-election promises – writes Szymon Bujalski, “Journalist for Climate” for Wirtualna Polska.

Electricity must flow in sockets and its prices cannot drain Poles’ wallets. Electricity generation should be less and less dependent on fossil fuels and growing imports of energy raw materials.

Both for the sake of our country’s energy security and climate protection.

All this is not only feasible, but also economically profitable. The problem is that for years there has been a lack of political will to carry out Poland’s energy transformation efficiently.

Poland at the tail of Europe



According to a new report by Eaton and the European association REA, of the 14 EU countries analyzed, the lowest use of renewable energy sources is in Poland. Last year, only 21% came from renewable energy sources. consumed electricity in our country. For comparison, in Norway, Sweden and Denmark over 80% of energy comes from renewable sources. energy.

Current future prospects also look poor. On a five-point scale (where 1 is the lowest and 5 is the highest), our country was the only one to receive a “two”. This means that it is the least prepared for the energy transformation.

Some consolation may be the fact that compared to 2021, the share of renewable energy in electricity consumption increased by 4 percentage points in 2022 (from 17 to 21%). This was possible thanks to an increase in power production from wind and solar by as much as 27%. This is the highest increase in the countries surveyed. The problem is that the possibilities for further development of renewable energy without significant support from the state are very limited.

Network problem…



According to the IEO photovoltaics market report, in 2022 alone, the total capacity of photovoltaic projects that were refused connection to the grid was almost six times greater than those that were approved. In addition to over 30 thousand Last year, nearly 8,000 photovoltaic installations were refused connection. energy storage facilities and almost 6,000 wind farms.

– Without quick actions and adapting the network to the needs, it will not be possible to effectively carry out the energy transformation in Poland and become independent from fossil fuels. Energy prices may therefore continue to increase due to, among others, with CO2 emission fees – notes Mariusz Hudyga, an expert at Eaton, which deals with intelligent energy management.

– The number of renewable energy installations in Poland is constantly growing, so it might seem that the energy transformation is also progressing. However, the key fact is that the transmission networks in our country are significantly underinvested, and their flexibility and possibilities of connecting additional renewable energy installations and energy consumers are decreasing instead of growing – adds Bartłomiej Jaworski, another of the company’s experts.

…and not only



But there are more problems. For example, electric cars accounted for only 0.1%. of all passenger vehicles in Poland in 2022. Next to Greece, this is the lowest result among the surveyed countries. Heat pumps, in turn, constitute 3%. Polish houses, which is also a very poor result.

In both cases, the state plays a key role. On the one hand, it should expand the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, and on the other, support the development of heat pumps. How? For example, by freezing energy prices for owners of these power-hungry installations to a higher ceiling than for other households.

– We are at an early stage of transformation of the electricity sector, which is still dominated by fossil fuels. The challenge is financing the necessary investments and the lack of necessary regulations and coherent support policy. Without incentives regarding, among others, electric cars and their charging infrastructure will be difficult to increase the country’s readiness for transformation and achieve decarbonization goals – sums up Jaworski.

Poland in the tail also in 2030



According to government documents, in 2030 only 31.5 percent energy used in Poland is to come from renewable energy sources. At the same time, the share of renewable energy in the EU energy mix is ​​to be at least 42.5%. As calculated by Forum Energii, the EU target set in this way translates into a Polish contribution of… 31.5% to be precise. Renewable energy.

Still, it will be hard to call it a success. The reason is simple: EU policy is not overly ambitious, and the potential for the development of renewable energy sources in Poland is much greater.

As indicated by the Energy Forum, achieving such a percentage will put Poland in penultimate place in the entire EU in terms of renewable energy development by the end of this decade.

– If Poland achieves only the minimum goals in this decade, we will remain behind the EU and in the coming years we will have to catch up significantly – points out Tobiasz Adamczewski, an expert at the energy think tank.

He adds: – At the same time, if we accelerated the development of renewable energy in our electricity mix to 70%. in 2030, as a country we would reach almost 40%. renewable energy in final consumption. This would increase our energy security, reduce the need for fossil fuels and reduce the need for expensive CO2 allowances.

The coalition promises to speed up



The coalition agreement states that the groups will cooperate to counteract climate change and limit its impact on the lives of Polish residents. They aim to achieve this, in particular, by accelerating the green energy transformation.

“We will create stable law supporting a just energy transformation by building financial and technological support systems. Without clean and cheap energy, Poland is at risk of competitive collapse compared to other countries, which will have a negative impact on the quality of life and income of Poles,” the document states.

The coalition partners announced that they wanted to increase the share of renewable energy sources in electricity production, including: thanks to the release of the potential of onshore wind energy, photovoltaics and biogas plants, as well as the development of competition and the involvement of the private and local government sectors. Another important provision concerns the problem already mentioned, i.e. the modernization and expansion of transmission and distribution networks.

Concerned exposé



However, during his exposé, Donald Tusk said little about the climate crisis and energy transformation. In fact, he only mentioned that windmills would be developed. However, there has been no declaration on reducing greenhouse gas emissions or setting a date by which Poland will achieve the so-called climate neutrality.

In the context of mining, only the creation of a ministry of industry in Silesia and support for this and other regions in transformation was mentioned. Although it is known that the closure of mines is inevitable, no specific declarations or dates have been made.

– I’m a little disappointed. The exposé sounded less ambitious than the announcements of the coalition parties during the election campaign might suggest. Energy issues are not limited to windmills alone. The global climate summit in which we played no role is coming to an end. Will we become more active? I don’t know, admits Szymon Kardaś, an energy expert from the European Council on Foreign Affairs think tank.

– Prime Minister Tusk rightly mentioned the climate catastrophe as one of the greatest challenges and threats for Poland, next to war and famine, but the condition for climate protection is an urgent abandonment of fossil fuels. The lack of this topic in the exposé is disappointing and disturbing, adds Diana Maciąga, a climate specialist from the Polish Green Network, which brings together several dozen non-governmental organizations.

Szymon Bujalski for Wirtualna Polska



Source: newsci.wp.pl

