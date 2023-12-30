Poland did not find the pieces of the supposedly Russian missile that came from Ukraine

#Poland #find #pieces #supposedly #Russian #missile #Ukraine

2023. december 30. – 20:26

Poland completed the land search on Saturday after they did not find the pieces of the suspected Russian missile that entered the country’s airspace on Friday morning, MTI reports based on the Polish army’s statement.

Poland finished combing the area by three in the afternoon. “Military operations have been completed and we do not plan further ground control,” they said. An unidentified aerial vehicle coming from the direction of Ukraine was spotted in Poland on Friday morning, as Russia carried out one of the heaviest airstrikes against Ukraine in the nearly two-year war. The flying object entered the country’s airspace and left it three minutes later.

Ukraine confirmed on the basis of radar data that the flying object left the territory of Poland. About five hundred soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces took part in the search around the city of Zamosc in southeastern Poland. On Friday, the Russian charge d’affaires was called to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asking for an explanation of the airspace violation. Russia responded by saying it would not provide an explanation until Poland proved that the unidentified object was Russian.

