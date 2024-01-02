Poland has deployed F-16 fighter jets on the border with Ukraine to destroy the bases

#Poland #deployed #F16 #fighter #jets #border #Ukraine #destroy #bases

Photo by Czarek Sokolowski (AP/Scanpix).

On Tuesday, Poland said its airspace-protecting F-16 fighter jets would link up with Russian strikes on Ukraine after the threat level dropped from its bases.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Poland had deployed two pairs of F-16 fighter jets on the border with Ukraine. Additional security measures are in place due to Russia’s massive attacks on Ukraine.

Due to the reduced threat level in our airspace, the operations of Polish and allied aircraft on standby have been completed. The fighter jets are playing their bases and standard operational activities, the command of the Polish army announced on the X social network.

V reminds that last week during the Russian mass attack near Ukraine, a Russian missile flew into Polish airspace.

It stayed in Polish airspace for three minutes, Maciejus Kliszas, head of Polish military operations, said on Friday.

We sent our forces, fighter jets, to intercept it and shoot it down if necessary, but due to the duration of the flight and the route (…) it was unthinkable and the missile could have left the territory of Poland, said M. Kliszas.

Responding to the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland appealed to Andrej Orda everywhere in Moscow.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Wladyslaw Teofilis Bartoszewskis gave A. Ordas a note demanding to explain the incident and stop such activities immediately. Russia, as can be expected, denies the accusations made by Poland.

