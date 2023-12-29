Poland may move away from coal faster than expected. There was a specific date

#Poland #move #coal #faster #expected #specific #date

The Polish electricity mix, i.e. the structure of electricity generation, may be coal-free already in 2040 – according to the calculations of the PEI Energy Mix model, carried out in the report of the Polish Economic Institute and the Polish Development Fund. However, accelerated investments in green energy are necessary – it was noted.

PIE experts specify the conditions that must be met for Poland to move away from coal by 2040. These include: revision of barriers to photovoltaics and wind farms while developing nuclear energy. Such a scenario would mean that the last coal units in Poland could be decommissioned before 2040.

“However, the optimal development of transmission and distribution networks and investments in energy storage in order to stabilize the power system will remain a challenge,” experts point out.

A scenario of moving away from coal is also possible, not based to such an extent on investments in renewable energy sources, but primarily in nuclear energy. Then, Poland’s decarbonization could take place closer to 2050 – it was estimated.

This path assumes that, in addition to the gradual development of renewable energy sources, approximately 7.8 GW of nuclear capacity will be created by 2040, and over 9 GW by 2060. Most coal units will be turned off only after 2050, and in 2040-2050 they will only be used to stabilize the system.

Photo

The development of nuclear energy and renewable energy sources will be cheaper than sticking to coal – PIE experts estimate /123RF/PICSEL

In 2030, only 30 percent electricity will be generated from coal, in 2040 – 6%, and from 2050 the share of coal will drop to nearly 0%.

According to PIE experts, sticking with coal will be more expensive for the Polish economy than investing in renewable energy sources and nuclear energy.

It was estimated that the total cost of developing the electricity mix and maintaining coal-fired energy will amount to PLN 2,144 billion, which is PLN 393 billion more than the accelerated development of renewable energy sources and PLN 331 billion more than the continuation of the transformation.