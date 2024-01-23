Poland raised its warplanes during the Russian missile attack on Ukraine

#Poland #raised #warplanes #Russian #missile #attack #Ukraine

According to “Ukrinform”, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces announced this on the X social network.

“We warn that the Polish and allied aviation has been activated, which may increase the noise level, especially in the southeastern part of the country,” the management said.

It is noted that the Polish army took such a step due to the intense activity of Russian long-range aviation, which is associated with the intention to strike the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on Tuesday morning, the Russian military launched a massive missile attack against Ukraine. Explosions were heard during the raids in Kiev and Kharkiv.