Poland raised its warplanes during the Russian missile attack on Ukraine

#Poland #raised #warplanes #Russian #missile #attack #Ukraine

According to “Ukrinform”, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces announced this on the X social network.

“We warn that the Polish and allied aviation has been activated, which may increase the noise level, especially in the southeastern part of the country,” the management said.

It is noted that the Polish army took such a step due to the intense activity of Russian long-range aviation, which is associated with the intention to strike the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on Tuesday morning, the Russian military launched a massive missile attack against Ukraine. Explosions were heard during the raids in Kiev and Kharkiv.

Also Read:  Israel-Hamas: Thousands of Palestinians flee central Gaza as Israeli troops approach refugee camps

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

For the first time, Security documents, classified “secret” until now, land in the State Archives
For the first time, Security documents, classified “secret” until now, land in the State Archives
Posted on
Pursued by the police, a female driver who was drunk and under the influence of drugs overturned with her car in an intersection in Arad
Pursued by the police, a female driver who was drunk and under the influence of drugs overturned with her car in an intersection in Arad
Posted on
Messi’s bodyguard did it again: his unusual reaction to a police officer who asked Leo for a selfie
Messi’s bodyguard did it again: his unusual reaction to a police officer who asked Leo for a selfie
Posted on
Measles situation “dramatic and worrying” – “Austria must be ashamed”
Measles situation “dramatic and worrying” – “Austria must be ashamed”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News