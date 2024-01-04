Polar air brings frost and snow to Romania. Elena Mateescu: Temperatures drop to minus 15 degrees

#Polar #air #brings #frost #snow #Romania #Elena #Mateescu #Temperatures #drop #degrees

Publication date: 04.01.2024 08:00

A new wave of polar air brings snow and frost. Photo: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

The polar air reaches Romania, and starting from Monday, January 8, the cooling will be significant. Elena Mateescu, director general of the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) told Digi24 that the polar air mass will bring cold, sleet and snow. In the first part of the week, the minimums during the nights and mornings will drop below minus 15 degrees Celsius, in the northern half of Moldova, eastern Transylvania, but also in the intra-Carpathian regions.

Embed

Storm Pia arrives in Romania After snow and frost, the weather warms up Polar air wave across the country with frost, ice and snow Extreme weather in Romania Snow and frost at the weekend Bad weather has wreaked havoc in the country Summer in October Unusually high temperatures at the end of September Temperature records at 16 meteorological stations

On Sunday, the maximum temperatures during the day will not exceed minus 1 degree in the region of Moldova, while in Dobrogea the maximum can rise up to 15 degrees Celsius.

“Starting from Sunday, the cooling will be significant, it will be felt especially in the area of ​​Moldova, where the maximum during Sunday will not exceed minus 1 degree, in the northern part of this region. While in Lunca Dunării or in Dobrogea, values ​​of 13-15 degrees Celsius will still be possible”, says Elena Mateescu.

Polar air brings frost and snow starting Monday, January 8

The very cold polar air mass brings snow and frost, and the cooling is significant for the week of January 8-16. Lows during the nights and mornings in the first part of the week will drop below minus 15 degrees Celsius.

“The week will involve a characteristic cooling process throughout the country and we are talking about temperatures that, starting from Monday, January 8, at the maximum level, will be below minus 10 degrees in the north of Moldova to at most minus 3, minus 2 degrees Celsius in the rest regions.

The minimum during the nights and mornings especially in the first part of the week below minus 10, even minus 15 degrees Celsius to minus 5, minus 6 in the rest of the territory. And we are talking about the lowest minimums in the northern half of Moldova, but also in the intra-Carpathian regions, not only in the depression areas in eastern Transylvania, where we know the area as the Cold Pole in our country.

The very cold polar air mass will bring phenomena specific to the calendar date. It is a sudden and significant drop with very large temperature differences from one day to the next. It will also bring snow in the northern and mountainous areas, and mixed precipitation in the center, while in the south, at least on Sunday there will be mainly rain, after which it is possible that in the context of the sharp cooling we will also feel it in the areas of the southern part of the country, starting from Monday, turning precipitation into sleet and snow.

The cooling is a significant one for the week of January 8-16, after which we expect to enter a normal from the point of view of the temperature regime and the amount of precipitation”, says the director of ANM.

Editor :

C.L.B.

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day