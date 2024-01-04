Polar air wave over Romania and snow in Bucharest. The cyclone that brought -44 degrees to Sweden hits Romania

#Polar #air #wave #Romania #snow #Bucharest #cyclone #brought #degrees #Sweden #hits #Romania

A storm of great proportions is approaching Romania with a wave of polar air! The cyclone that brought floods of unprecedented proportions and frost in Europe will hit our country from Monday. Until then, we will have one of the warmest Epiphany celebrations in history, with temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius. Then, suddenly, we will reach minus 15 degrees Celsius.

By the Observator editorial team on 04.01.2024, 19:49

Vast regions of northern and western Germany were covered by water. Hundreds of people have been evacuated, and thousands of locals, including Romanians, are measuring hour by hour the distance that separates their homes from the ever-growing piles.

Polar air wave over Romania and snow in Bucharest.

Romanians in Germany: Look how the water is, where the water has gone! There was a field here, there was greenery. Horses and cows grazed.

In Belgium, a tornado destroyed everything in its path.

Locals: God! What happens?!

The polar cyclone heading towards Romania brings great trouble to the Nordic countries. In Sweden, it was the coldest January day in the last 25 years: minus 44 degrees Celsius. 1,000 cars were stuck by mudslides on a highway. The drivers were rescued after 24 hours, by the intervention of the army.

Here, the weather has already turned bad in the mountains. The wind blew in gusts of 80-90 kilometers per hour in Rânca and turned the snowflakes into ice needles that hit the faces of the cold-stricken tourists.

Diana Speretoiu – Observer reporter: If in the lowlands, it’s still spring weather, here at the 1800 level, it’s minus one degree in thermometers and it’s snowing heavily. From next week, the snow will intensify, the wind will also intensify, and the minimums will drop below minus 15 degrees.

In Şureanu and Muntele Mic it snowed non-stop today. Incidentally, there is a yellow blizzard code in the Eastern, Western and Southern Carpathians. The warning is valid until tomorrow morning, but could be extended. The contrast with the weather in the east of the country is striking. Today, in Eforie, it was a day of swimming in the sea.

It was 15 degrees Celsius on the coast today, 10 above normal at the beginning of the year. Beaches have become places for promenades. The children played in the sand like summer, and the tourists walked in the sun dressed only in T-shirts.

Couple-reporter: It is very hot, even very cool weather.

– I see you’re wearing a T-shirt.

– Yes, there is a cool breeze here, near the sea. Not even the wind is blowing, the water is calm.

In the following days, meteorologists announce unusually warm weather.

Ana Grigore, Observer reporter: In Bucharest, the maximum of the day was 15 degrees Celsius, we are talking about a higher temperature of approximately 10 degrees Celsius compared to the normal for this period. It’s no wonder that the parks are full, because it’s only good weather for walking.

Man: I decided to run like this this winter. It could be even warmer.

Epiphany frost will come only after Epiphany. In the south of the country, it will be 18 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Since Monday, however, the weather has changed 180 degrees. Temperatures will reach minus 15 degrees Celsius.

Oana Catrina, meteorologist: We will have an air circulation from the northern sector, which is why a wave of cold air will enter our country. On Monday we expect a significant drop in the weather, compared to the previous days. On Monday, for example, the maximum starts from -6 degrees in the north of Moldova and stops at 7, 8 degrees in the southern part of Oltenia, with 2-4 degrees in the Capital.

In addition, meteorologists are predicting snow across the country at the beginning of next week.

